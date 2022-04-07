Which Episode should you start with in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

When you begin Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll have the chance to explore the galaxy far, far away in Lego form. The Skywalker Saga features all nine Star Wars for you to playthrough. There are a handful of options you’ll want to consider when starting this game, and selecting the correct Episode is essential. This guide will detail which Episode you should begin playing in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

When you begin a fresh start of the game, you can only select the starting Episodes in each trilogy. This means you can only play Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Episode IV: A New Hope, or Episode VII: The Force Awakens. Of these choices, we highly recommend going with Episode VII: The Force Awakens and completing the first mission.

The reason you want to do this is that t after the first mission, you’ll play as Rey and BB-8 as they explore a crashed Star Destroyer. During this mission, Rey will find multiple blueprints that unlock Scavenger abilities. Once you find all three Scavenger abilities and complete the mission, you’ll unlock those abilities for the rest of the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve unlocked those abilities, you can continue playing through Episode VII: The Force Awakens, or you can choose to return to the main menu and select Episode I: The Phantom Menace or Episode IV: A New Hope. Many fans may want to play through the game in the correct order, starting with The Phantom Menance, or go through the order they released, beginning with A New Hope to Return of the Jedi and then going to The Phantom Menace.

The order you play through Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga should not matter too much. However, unlocking the Scavenger abilities gives you access to a handful of areas and secrets you’ll want to find as you explore the game.