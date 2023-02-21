Which house in Hogwarts Legacy is most popular?

Many people are very passionate and protective of the house they think they would be sorted into if they were to attend Hogwarts. Whether you are Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin, the house you would be in says a lot about your character. With all that in mind, how do the numbers work out on what players chose what house in Hogwarts Legacy? Here is the most popular house in the game.

Which house is most popular in Hogwarts Legacy?

While we can not exactly get a full detailed look at every single player and what house they chose, we can use some achievement data to help let us know which of the Hogwarts Legacy houses is the most popular. Since there are separate achievements dedicated to reaching the Map Chamber while in each house, an early task in the main quest, we can look at that data to see what percentage of players went which way.

As of this writing, here are the percentage of players that have received the achievement tied to each house on Xbox:

Slytherin – 34.95%

Gryffindor – 32.40%

Ravenclaw – 23.59%

Hufflepuff – 17.29%

And here are the percentages for the trophies on PlayStation:

Slytherin – 25.86%

Ravenclaw – 24.95%

Gryffindor – 23.98%

Hufflepuff – 16.97%

Unsurprisingly, Slytherin and Gryffindor have a big representation since they are the two most represented houses in the Harry Potter movies. That being said, it is quite a surprise to see so many choose Ravenclaw on PlayStation, but of course, these numbers can be skewed with people doing additional playthroughs to get all of the achievements or trophies, not to mention we are not looking at PC numbers here.

As time passes, these numbers will be even harder to assemble to find the most popular house unless WB comes out and gives us statistics. When the game releases on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, seeing how things change will be even more interesting.