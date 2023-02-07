Does Ravenclaw have less quest content in Hogwarts Legacy?

Avalanche Software’s work on Hogwarts Legacy has been trending amongst Harry Potter fans, and part of this is due to the classic and long-running debate over Hogwarts houses. The Harry Potter books and movies gave a lot of prominence to Gryffindor and Slytherin. However, Hufflepuff also has a good legion of followers. But what about Ravenclaw? Unfortunately to the many fans sorted into that house by an online quiz, we’re afraid that this house is equivalent to Bulbasaur in the first Pokémon game: nobody likes it.

The uncontrollable rumor mill has led fans to believe that if a player chooses the Ravenclaw house in Hogwarts Legacy, they will have access to fewer side quests than they would have as a member of the other three. But does this rumor about Ravenclaw in Hogwarts Legacy have any truth to it?

Is Hogwarts Legacy different for Ravenclaw players?

To be upfront, Hogwarts Legacy is not different for those who choose Ravenclaw. Such an idea is entirely false and has no basis. It would not make sense to harm those who choose one house or another — it doesn’t matter if you belong to Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Gryffindor, or Ravenclaw. All players will have the same number of quests to complete. The only thing that changes is the contents of some tasks, as each house has exclusive quests.

The doubts arose from users who claimed that as a student of Ravenclaw, they did not have a Companion (allied characters who have their own chain of missions), which has been wholly disproved after the game’s debut. Perhaps those making such allegations have not met Amit Thakkar yet. Also, people’s concern grew when they saw that there is no trophy linked to Ravenclaw companion quests, but this at no point affects the possibility of getting all trophies/achievements.