Which team should you join in Rec Room’s League of Heroes event?

With the League of Heroes event kicking off in Rec Room, players will notice others dawning different color capes and the rec center having its own superhero themes. The event will place users into one of four different superhero factions to compete in team-based games and even hang out in secret areas. Although the game doesn’t explain what separates these teams from one another, here’s how to know which team you should be on.

The four teams featured throughout the event are the Amazings, Valor Society, Defenders, and Master Minds. Although players will be automatically assigned to one of these from the dorm room area, one popular method of getting on your team of choice is by logging out and being recruited onto another team from a new account. This may not be necessary, though, as the only major difference between them is the color of cape given by each.

One drawback you may experience is if the friends you play with belong to another team. This is especially true with the new LeaguesCave hangout area, as each team is restricted to a certain part of the area. Additionally, most of the games featured in the event will pit these factions against each other, so you may end up fighting against your friends rather than with them. Though, we do recommend checking out the Valor Society’s side of the rec center’s hub, as it offers quests that allow all teams to work together.