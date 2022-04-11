which-wine-should-you-buy-in-terrior-in-chinatown-detective-agency

During the Bottled Up quest you can get from Keeran after completing Chinatown Detective Agency’s tutorial, you’ll need to buy a specific type of wine for a potential informant. The wine is important because you won’t get the information you need if you pick the wrong one. This guide explains which wine you should buy from Terrior, the wine store, to complete the case.

Which wine is a red from Burgundy in Terrior?

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are several wines to choose from in Terrior, but the AI sales bot can’t help you find the red from the Burgundy region because it undergoes a system update as you enter. You can figure this out quite quickly by searching for the name of each wine in the store. This should bring up more information about the wine, including the region it’s from.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The red from Burgundy in this store is called Puligny Montrachet 2027 – Domaine Alaine Khuri. This is the wine on the right-hand side of the counter and is probably the first one that you’ll check in the store. It costs $950, so you’ll need to ensure you have enough cash available. However, the reward for completing this case is more than enough to cover the cost.

Once you’ve purchased the wine, you’ll get a call with the informant’s location so you can advance the case further. Everything is relatively simple from that point on, so you shouldn’t have any trouble completing it.