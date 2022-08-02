Which Yakuza series game should you start with? Answered

The Yakuza series is wildly expansive, comprising eight mainline games, a survival-horror spinoff, a two-game crime drama spinoff, and countless other crossovers and tie-ins. The games of this series have gained a reputation as being incredibly lore-heavy and content-dense, making first-time players more than a little apprehensive when it comes to picking a game to start with. Fortunately, one such Yakuza game encapsulates the essential gameplay of the series, all the while shedding some important light on some of the series’ most important characters.

Where to start the Yakuza series

Despite the original Yakuza or its Kiwami remake being the de facto start to the series on the whole,Yakuza 0 is the best possible game for a complete newcomer to start with. As a prequel game to the rest of the series, very little of its established plot and characters need to be familiar in order for its own events to both be compelling and carry significant implications on the plot of later games.

Yakuza 0 centers itself around the series’ two most iconic protagonists — Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima — acting as origin stories for the two mainstay characters. Its story highlights the foundation of Kiryu’s idealistic sense of honor and stoicism, as well as the tragic events that led Majima to become the crazy and unpredictable “Mad Dog” deuteragonist. Completion of Yakuza 0 can provide players who are new to the franchise with insight toward the values of these two characters when moving forward to later installments, or at least provide context as to why Majima keeps popping out of manholes.

From a gameplay perspective, Yakuza 0 offers arguably the most interesting and varied combat mechanics that the series as a whole can muster. Both Kiryu and Majima each make use of three different fighting styles that are unique to their character, swapping between them on the fly to manage different situational encounters. Notably absent from the list of unlockable abilities in Yakuza 0 is the heavily relied-upon, invincibility-frame-producing Tiger Drop, encouraging newer players to experiment and get more heavily involved with the available styles.

