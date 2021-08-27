Who are the 6th Inning Program Bosses in MLB The Show 21?

Time is certainly flying by, as we have now officially hit the 6th Inning Program in MLB The Show 21. The 6th Inning Program is here, and that means another chance to get one of three 99 OVR bosses via a Choice Pack in MLB The Show 21. So who are the bosses this time around? Let’s take a look at the three names that will be available this time around.

We’ll start off with a former Dodgers slugger who had a knack for driving in runs, hitting balls over the fence, and terrorizing pitchers and catchers on the basepaths during his prime. Milestone Matt Kemp is the first 6th Inning boss.

The second boss is the face of the franchise in Kansas City. 3,000 hits, a Most Valuable Player, a World Series championship, and the heart and soul of the 1970’s and 1980’s Royals, third baseman George Brett is the second 6th Inning boss.

The third and final boss is one of the most iconic pitchers in MLB history. This individual dominated hitters for years, and helped lead the Boston Red Sox to the 2004 World Series Championship. Signature Pedro Martinez is the last 6th Inning boss.

Much like with the 5th Inning Program all three players will be 99 OVR. Players can unlock a Choice Pack containing these three players at Level 25.