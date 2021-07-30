Who are the 5th Inning Program Bosses in MLB The Show 21?

Time is certainly flying by, as we have now officially hit the 5th Inning Program in MLB The Show 21. The 5th Inning Program is here, and that means another chance to get one of three 99 OVR Bosses via a Choice Pack in MLB The Show 21. So who are the bosses this time around? Let’s take a look at the three names, plus attributes for the new cards.

We’ll start off with an icon of the game. This first individual pitched in four different decades, won a World Series with the 1969 Mets, and is the all-time MLB leader in strikeouts. Nolan Ryan is a 5th Inning Program boss in MLB The Show 21.

And yes, Ryan does have the Outlier quirk.

The second player was an icon in Canada for years, before starring in Anaheim with the Angels. Expos legend “Bad Vlad” Vladimir Guerrero Sr. is the second 5th Inning Program boss.

Last, but certainly not least, is this individual. The third and final boss is a Hall of Famer, as well was a legendary broadcaster after his playing days. Reds icon Joe Morgan is the third and final boss.

Much like with the 4th Inning Program, all three players will be 99 OVR. Players can unlock a Choice Pack containing these three players at Level 25.