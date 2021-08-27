MLB The Show 21: Which 6th Inning Program boss should you choose?

The MLB The Show 21 6th Inning Program has arrived, and that means a chance to grab one of three new bosses via a Choice Pack. Much like other programs, this pack can be acquired by hitting Level 26, and the three players available this time around are Matt Kemp, George Brett, and Pedro Martinez. But which player should you choose? Let’s take a look at the three cards, plus our recommendations.

Which 6th Inning Program boss should you choose?

First, let’s take a look at the three cards, starting with Matt Kemp:

Matt Kemp

George Brett

Pedro Martinez

Recommendations

As always, the choice that you make will ultimately depend on your end game goal. If you’re looking for an ace, Pedro seems like the ideal fit. Martinez has a good arsenal of pitches, highlighted by a solid heater, and the velocity on it is not too bad, either.

Kemp, on the other hand, would not be a bad pick, thanks to his tremendous hitting and speed combo. However, Kemp is a right-handed hitter, and given that there are a few big name right-handed hitting outfielder (Acuna Jr., Clemente, Guerrero Sr.) options floating around, that does hurt his overall value.

And as for Brett, expect this card to be a hitting machine if you can master his swing. Unfortunately, don’t expect this item to bring the power that an Awards Chipper Jones or All-Star Rafael Devers can on the field.

With that said, we do recommend taking Pedro Martinez if you plan on grabbing a boss to stick in your lineup. One thing we would point out, though, is that because of Pedro’s popularity, expect most people to grab #45. If you’re looking to sell your boss for Stubs, choosing Kemp or Brett might not be a bad option, since less of those cards could be available in the Marketplace after this program comes to an end.