Who are the voice actors in Hogwarts Legacy? Full voice cast

Hogwarts Legacy is an exciting trip into the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry that we have been waiting years for. While this is not story takes place in a different time from the Harry Potter books and movies, there are definite nods to those characters’ ancestry in this game. Bringing those characters to life are some recognizable names you have most likely heard before. Here are the notable cast members from Hogwarts Legacy.

Related: Hogwarts Legacy Preorder guide – Editions, bonuses, and more

Who are the voices in Hogwarts Legacy?

Simon Pegg

Image via IMDB

The most recognizable name you will see on this list is Simon Pegg as Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black. While he has had some video game credits in the past, including Fable III, Star Wars: Battlefront, and Lego Dimensions, you will almost surely first think of his movie work when you see his name. Shaun of the Dead, Paul, The World’s End, the Star Trek reboots, the newer Mission Impossible movies, Buck from Ice Age, and Ready Player One are the most notable films you have seen or heard him in.

Sebastian Croft

Image via IMDB

Sebastian Croft is the male voice for your playable character in Hogwarts Legacy. This is the first video game role he has taken, but he has appeared in quite a few shows in recent years. He played young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones and was in Penny Dreadful, Heartstopper, and Doom Patrol.

Amelia Gething

Image via IMDB

If you choose to make a female character in the game, Amelia Gething will be the voice you hear most often. She has quite a presence on Tiktok and writes and stars in a BBC show called The Amelia Gething Complex. She also appeared in Emily and The Spanish Princess.

Lesley Nicol

Image via IMDB

Lesley Nicol is a longtime actress who is making her first video game appearance as Professor Matilda Weasley, but she has decades of British television series under her belt. Her biggest presence is in Downton Abbey, but some Americans will also have seen her in Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, the Animaniacs reboot, and Once Upon a Time.

Kandace Caine

Image via IMDB

Kandace Caine is the voice of Professor Onai, the Divination teacher in Hogwarts Legacy. This is her second video game role following her performance in the recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as Nova Brown. She has also appeared in quite a range of projects going from The Human Centipede 2 to a kid’s show called Kids Learn So Much.

Sohm Kapila

Image via IMDB

Sohm Kapila is the Astronomy Professor, Satyavati Shah. She is another longtime series actress who is making her first jump into video games with Hogwarts Legacy. She has appeared in Star Trek: Picard, The Big Bang Theory, and Bloomers.

Luke Youngblood

Image via IMDB

Luke Youngblood is returning to Hogwarts as Everett Clopton. In the first two Harry Potter movies, he played Lee Jordan, the Quidditch announcer when Harry was playing. He also reprised that role in the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix video game. His voice is in Grounded, The Henry Stickmin Collection, and Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. Outside of video games and The Wizarding World, he has been in Fast & Furious Spy Racers, Baby Shark’s Big Show, and Community.

Jason Anthony

Image via IMDB

Jason Anthony provides a couple of voices in Hogwarts Legacy in the Sorting Hat and Nearly-Headless Nick. He has quite a nice catalog of voice roles in his resume, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, The Lego Movie 2 Videogame, World of Warcraft, Diablo III, and was Ron Weasley in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.