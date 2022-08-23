Hogwarts Legacy Preorder guide – Editions, bonuses, and more

Hogwarts Legacy is an exciting upcoming return to the Wizarding World in video games. Your adventure will have you attending magical classes and experimenting with the Unforgivable Curses as you balance the line between good and evil. After the game was delayed to 2023, we have to wait a little longer to get our hands on it, but we know a bit about what you will get for preordering it. Here is a breakdown on what you get for preordering Hogwarts Legacy.

What do you get when you preorder Hogwarts Legacy?

Preorders for Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition opens up on August 25. If you are not interested in the more expensive pack, you can currently preorder the Standard Edition that only comes with the game. Those are the only two preorder options for the game.

If you preorder the Standard Edition, you are mainly only getting the base game. However, some stores will offer little bonuses for getting this version. If you preorder from Best Buy, you will receive a $10 gift card. As of this writing, that is the only bonus that has been announced. We expect that there will be more from certain retailers as the release date gets closer.

You will get a few in-game rewards if you don’t mind opening your wallet a little wider for the more expensive Digital Deluxe Edition. This edition will let you have access to the game 72 hours earlier than the Standard Edition. You will also receive the Dark Arts Pack that comes with a Thestral Mount, the Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, and the Dark Arts Battle Arena. If you don’t want the Thestral Mount, you will also receive an Onyx Hippogriff Mount. Finally, you will get the Dark Arts Garrison Hat. It is unknown if any of these items will change up the gameplay as of this writing, but we expect them to be simply cosmetic changes.