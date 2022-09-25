Who are the voice actors in Omega Strikers? Omega Strikers voice cast

Omega Strikers is a unique entry into the sports brawlers genre with its distinct cast of playable characters, specifically tailored skills, and well-designed visuals. Another factor that adds to the charm of Omega Strikers is the skillful voice acting for each of the characters. But who exactly are the voices behind this lovable group?

All Omega Strikers voice actors and actresses

Juliette – Erica Mendez

Erica Mendez is a respected talent in the voice acting field having done roles such as Gon Freecss in the 2011 adaptation of Hunter x Hunter, and Hao Asakura in the 2021 edition of Shaman King. In Omega Strikers, she voices the fiery Juliette.

Kai – Robbie Daymond

With roles that include Goro Akechi in Persona 5 and Hubert von Vestra in Fire Emblem, Robbie Daymond is a skillful professional that plays the part of Kai.

Dubu – Casey Mongillo

Although Dubu is one of the least talkative characters in Omega Strikers, the ability of Casey Mongillo shines through whenever we hear their character speak. They are also best known for their role as Shinji Ikari in Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Estelle – Laura Post

You may know Laura Post from her roles as Ahri in League of Legends and as Kasumi Yoshizawa in Persona 5, but in Omega Strikers, she lends her incredible voice to the enigmatic Estelle.

Atlas – Gabe Kunda

Having played roles in Apex Legends and Horimiya, Gabe Kunda lends his talent to the steadfast Atlas.

Juno – Lilypichu

Lilypichu is a multi-talented content creator with roles in Genshin Impact and Legends of Runeterra. She voices the adorable Juno in Omega Strikers.

Drek’Ar – Neil Kaplan

Drek’Ar is one of the more distinct characters in Omega Strikers due to his unique design. And who better to express the intimidating aura of Drek’Ar than Neil Kaplan, an experienced veteran with roles in Fallout 76 and BioShock Infinite.

X – Arin Hanson

Arin Hanson, popularly known as the YouTube content creator Egoraptor, has voiced numerous roles in both video games and TV, but in the game, he plays the role of X.

Era – Rachelle Heger

Much like the empowering Era, Rachelle Heger enhances the character’s depth by providing a suitable tone that captures the energy of the powerful witch.

Luna – Erica Luttrell

With an extensive list of roles that include parts in Dragon Age: Origins and Horizon: Forbidden West, Erica Luttrell brings her artistry to Omega Strikers as Luna.

Asher – Allegra Clark

Last but not least, Allegra Clark has had multiple prominent roles throughout her career, such as Maki Zen’in in Jujustsu Kaisen and Dorothea in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Her consistent performances fit the unshakeable personality of Asher perfectly.