Who are the voice actors in Rune Factory 5? Answered

Rune Factory 5 is the first new major entry in the franchise in over eight years since Rune Factory 4 on the Nintendo 3DS. Similar to the previous game, Rune Factory 5 features a huge cast of characters which publisher XSEED is going all-in on with its English cast of voice actors you may recognize from anime dubs or popular video games. Here’s a list of all of them.

Robbie Daymond – Ares

Rune Factory 5’s male protagonist is Ares, a young man with blond hair and blue eyes that finds himself in the town of Rigbarth after finding out he had lost his memories. To repay the kindness of Rigbarth’s townsfolk for welcoming him, Ares decides to join the town’s brand of peacekeeping rangers known as SEED to help protect Rigbarth from monsters. Ares is voiced by Robbie Daymond who is more well known for voicing Goro Akechi in Persona 5 and is set to reprise his role as Eighth Brother in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series.

Allegra Clark – Alice

Rune Factory 5 gives players the choice of choosing between a male or female protagonist, and Alice is the female option. Alice has a similar backstory to Ares, she is a kind, curious and optimistic person who loves to help out others. She begins her new life as a peacekeeping ranger in SEED, her favorite pastime is strolling around Rigbarth while on patrol. Alice is voiced by Allegra Clark who anime fans might recognize as Maki Zenin from the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Megan Taylor Harvey – Priscilla

Priscilla is a young woman with blue eyes and long braided pink hair that was born and raised in Rigbarth. She is described as a ray of sunshine that tends to make mistakes but makes up for it by being dependable as she always prepares in advance for any event. Priscilla has a fear of leaving the town due to an event that happened in her past, but she is looking to face her fear in the future. Priscilla is voiced by Megan Taylor Harvey, which The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel fans might recognize as she voiced Towa Herschel throughout the tetralogy.

Griffin Puatu – Martin

Martin is a young man with light-ish green hair and intimidating amber eyes, he is an apprentice blacksmith who dreams to become the best blacksmith in the world. Martin isn’t really a fan of talking to other people and because of that is easily misunderstood known for his blunt nature. Martin has a lot of pride in his work and It is rumored that Martin gives his tools names. At the beginning of the game, he teaches either Ares or Alice how to smith weapons and farming equipment. Martin is voiced by Griffin Puatu who voiced Ganke Lee in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Erica Mendez – Scarlett

Scarlett is a young woman with red eyes and long blue hair on the lighter side that’s tied into a ponytail and is a half-elf and half-human SEED ranger. She is known for being rigid and stuck in her ways which include excessively doing things by the book. Scarlett’s pet peeves include hearing a story without an end or changing the subject when the conversation hasn’t concluded. Scarlett is voiced by Erica Mendez who is known more for voicing Sailor Uranus and Gon Freecss in Hunter x Hunter (2011).

Zeno Robinson – Cecil

Cecil is a young boy with blue eyes, red-ish hair and wears a black paperboy hat, he is Martin’s younger brother. The two brothers lost their parents at a younger age which led to Cecil’s goal of becoming a detective to track down his father and mother. These days Cecil doesn’t talk much with his brother but he still loves him. Cecil’s curiosity led to him becoming friends with the protagonist. Cecil is voiced by Zeno Robinson who is known for lending his voice to Hawks in My Hero Academia and Goh in Pokémon Journeys: The Series.

Cristina Vee Valenzuela – Fuuka

Fuuka is a were-animal that has tan skin, blue eyes, long red hair, animalistic ears, and a tail. She is a traveler who experienced many hardships on her journey, and found herself in Rigbarth after making her way through many countries. As a were-animal, the human language is a second language that Fuuka is slowly but surely picking up in her time in the town. Even without the language barrier, Fuuka by instinct alone can pick up when someone is lying. Fuuka is being voiced by Cristina Valenzuela who is more well known as Sailor Mars and Killua Zoldyck from Hunter x Hunter (2011).

Kaiji Tang – Murakumo

Like Fuuka, Murakumo is also a were-animal with yellow slit eyes, long purple hair, animalistic ears and a tail who happens to be the owner of Rigbarth’s only Inn. He comes off as cheerful that is equally a careless and self-sacrificing individual whose perspective and thoughts on how to improve the inn were changed by talking with the protagonist. The lengths Murakumo goes to includes giving freebies to his customers in order to serve his own satisfaction to make people happy, which leads to him struggling to make a profit. Murakumo is voiced by Kaiji Tang who is known for Archer in the Fate series and Ichiban Kasuga in Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Alejandro Saab – Ryker

Ryker is a carpenter apprentice who has white hair and grey eyes and is known around town for being a sleepy Individual. His lack of work ethic has led to him not getting along with Martin, and he is also lectured by both those older and younger than them. While Ryker dozes off during the day, he is more of a night owl where a cooler and more mysterious side of him reveals itself. Ryker is voiced by YouTuber and streamer, Alejandro Saab whose more well known for his reaction videos and covers.

Beatrice – Julie Ann Taylor

Beatrice is a young noblewoman with bright blue eyes and silver hair that is more out of touch with the outside world but at the same time has a sense of responsibility. She made her way to Rigbarth for business and originally planned to leave the town but change her mind in order to get to know the protagonist and the people in town. Some of Beatrice’s talents include being able to play instruments and taming monsters to ride them. Beatrice is voiced by Julie Ann Taylor who has voiced other well-known characters like Cordelia in Fire Emblem: Awakening and multiple characters in Bleach.

