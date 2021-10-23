Who are the voice actors in The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes?

Ready for a spooky game to play this Halloween? The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes certainly looks like it will fit the bill. This is the latest entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology, which takes interactive horror to a whole new level, and sees players controlling the fate of a group of soldiers and agents in 2003 Iraq. Here are the voice actors who are bringing the main characters to life.

Ashley Tisdale as Rachel King

Rachel King is a CIA operative who might rub some of the rest of the characters the wrong way. This might be Ashley Tisdale’s first video game credit, but she is best known as the voice of Candace in Phineas and Ferb.

Paul Zinno as Jason Kolchek

Squad leader Jason Kolchek a reconnaissance Marine. Paul Zinno plays him and has appeared in a number of TV series such as Future Man and Transplant.

Alex Gravenstein as Eric King

An Air Force Physicist, Eric King is the brains behind the team looking for a Saddam Hussein weapons silo. Alex Gravenstein previously appeared in Monster Hunter Stories 2 and as a small role in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Moe Jeudy-Lamour as Nick Kay

Nick Kay is a member of Squad Mailman 2-1 and is the one who shows the most scars from his time at war. Moe Jeudy-Lamour is best known for his role as Thierry Zoreaux in the Ted Lasso TV series.

Nick Tarabay as Salim Othman

Salim Othman is an Iraqi soldier stuck underground with the rest of the cast, trying desperately to get back to the surface. Nick Tarabay brings him to life and is likely best known for his role as Ashur in the TV series Spartacus. He has also been in Star Girl and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Pip Torrens as The Curator

Every story needs a narrator and in The Dark Pictures games, that role falls to The Currator. Pip Torrens brings this character to life. He is here reprising his role in previous games in the Dark Pictures series, as well as films like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Tomorrow Never Dies.

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes is out now for Playstation and Xbox consoles as well as PC.