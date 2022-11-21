Who is Cassiopeia in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

One of the major storylines in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has you taking on the many Star Bases scattered throughout the Paldea region. These Star Bases are home to Team Star, a group of students who used to be at the academy but have pulled away from their studies. When you’re taking on these team members, Cassiopeia is helping you out in eliminating these bases. However, their identity remains a mystery throughout this process. Here’s what you need to know about who Cassiopeia is in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Cassiopeia’s identity in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You won’t learn the identity of Cassiopeia until you reach the end of the storyline. You must defeat all five Star Base leaders and claim their badges. Following the completion of every Star Base, Cassiopeia shares a hint of remembering that individual in a fond way, likely hinting that they knew them at some point in their life.

Upon defeating all five Star Bases, Cassiopeia tells you they are Team Star’s leader. They were the ones who created the group all those years ago and challenges you to a battle in front of the academy. They request you come only after dark. Should you arrive, Clive will be waiting for you at the location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, although it might look like Clive will be there for emotional support, they reveal who they are: Direct Clavell. Not only are they the Director of the academy, but Clavell is the one who created Team Star and is the official leader. You will then need to battle against the Director and defeat them to complete the Team Star storyline. At the of the battle, Clavell tells you this is a ruse, wanting to test your skills before you take on the true leader of Team Star. You will then need to return to this location at night to battle against Cassiopeia, the real one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the Schoolyard inside the academy, it turns out Penny, the one who Team Star members were originally bullying at the beginning of the game, is Cassiopeia. You must defeat them to complete the Star Road plot.