Who is Queen Butt Stallion in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Ruler of the land, Queen Butt Stallion welcomes all to the kingdom of Brighthoof in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Here’s everything we know about the horse queen since her debut.

Origins

Image via Epic Games Store

Butt Stallion was first introduced into the Borderlands series in Borderlands 2. Handsome Jack, the antagonist of the game, was bragging about a pony made of diamonds. He was originally going to call it Piss-for-brains but instead went with Butt Stallion.

In Assault on Dragon’s Keep, Butt Stallion can be petted and fed in the game. You can gain 4734 XP from these quests. After Tiny Tina tells the party to slap her on the badonkadonk, the bunker master (dungeon master) explains that the unicorn loved it. It can also give you the weapon Unicornsplosion by finding the Mysterious Amulet and feeding Butt Stallion while having it on.

At the end of Assault on Dragon’s Keep, Butt Stallion becomes a prominent character in Tiny Tina’s canon. After the big battle at the end of the expansion, Butt Stallion brings back light to the scorned world once she is fed Eridium.

Butt Stallion also appears as a statue in the TellTale Games title Tales from the Borderlands. After the events of Borderlands 2, the unicorn is saddened over the death of her master Handsome Jack. Hence, she becomes crystallized in Jack’s office. Through a series of events, the unicorn is saved by the Vault Hunters and is then loved by Tina as a pet.

Now Queen Butt Stallion

Screenshot via Borderlands YouTube

Since her heroic efforts in Assault on Dragon’s Keep, she has become the queen of Brighthoof and brings light to the world. Tiny Tina calls her the “most beautifulest perfectist ruler of all the land.” She also wields the Sword of Souls, a weapon that can neutralize the Dragon Lord’s skeletal soldiers in seconds. It also confines the Dragon Lord to a dice-like prison. However, what would happen if this sword is in the wrong hands? You’ll have to find out in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.