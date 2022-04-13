Who is Strelitzia in Kingdom Hearts IV?

If you watched the Kingdom Hearts IV reveal trailer, you probably got very excited for the series to move forward. After waiting way too long to get Kingdom Hearts III, it is nice to have this new game announced in a respectable time frame, although we still do not know how long it will be before we can play it. While all Kingdom Hearts fans will recognize Sora, who was that other person that appeared with him? Her name is Strelitzia. Here is what you need to know about her.

Related: Why does Sora look more realistic in Kingdom Hearts IV?

Strelitzia is a character you would know only if you have played the mobile title, Kingdom Hearts: Union X. While Sora has never interacted with her before Kingdom Hearts IV, there is a longer line connection here. Strelitzia is the sister of Lauriam, the human version of Organization XIII member, Marluxia.

Strelitzia is a keyblade wielder from the time of the Keyblade War. At the time of the war, Ava selected her to be a part of the Dandelions, a group of exemplary keyblade wielders who were chosen to flee from the battle to preserve their light.

So why is Strelitzia in Quadratum? She was actually killed by the darkness inside of Ventus, a being we now know to be called Vanitas. In the reveal trailer, she mentions that Quadratum is sort of an “afterworld” for both her and Sora. This is because she has been dead for a long time, and Sora is now “dead” after sacrificing himself to bring back Kairi with the Power of Waking in Kingdom Hearts III.