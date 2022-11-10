Who is the villain in Sonic Frontiers? Answered

Sonic Frontiers goes in quite a new direction for the series, with more open exploration and even a skill tree of combat moves for the fastest hedgehog around to learn. One new character you may be seeing a lot is a little digitized girl who is the main antagonist of the game, and she seems to be deeply connected to Dr. Eggman (or Robotnik). Who exactly is this villain in Sonic Frontiers?

Who is the main antagonist of Sonic Frontiers?

Warning: there may be some spoilers ahead for the story of Sonic Frontiers.

The digitized girl that you keep seeing pop up in Sonic Frontiers is an AI program created by Eggman named Sage. She sees him as her father, and if you listen to the way she speaks to him during cutscenes, she really has her heart set on getting a family, calling Cubot and Orbot her “brothers” when Eggman mentions them. That is why even when he is aggressive with her, she still goes out of her way to try and kill Sonic on multiple occasions. Because her “dad” hates Sonic, she does too, although she runs off of logic, not emotion, and even notes that Eggman and Sonic could do great things if they were to combine the one’s knowledge with the other’s skills.

When Sonic encounters her, he can see that Sage is, at heart, an innocent girl. Even after sending titans after him to kill him, he notes how he doesn’t feel like she is bad, and he even stops Knuckles from trying to attack her. As the game progresses and she sees more of Sonic working to save his friends, she begins to side with him a little more but still works under the directives that Eggman has given her.