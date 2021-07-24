Who is winning Minecraft Championships (MCC) 15 – results, scores, and standings

It’s time for MCC 15, where some of Minecraft’s biggest names will once again go head to head for supremacy. With the event about to get underway, this guide will keep track of standings for those who cannot make it to a computer for the duration of the event. Get ready to find out if your favorite team can pull off the win.

In the MC Championship, ten teams of four go head to head in a variety of mini-games that test the core Minecraft skills: parkour, survival, combat, teamwork, and more. After eight games, the two teams with the most coins will go up against one another in one final matchup to decide the ultimate champion.

You can find all the teams and team members here, so make sure to check the streams of your favorites to find out how well they are doing in the contest.

MCC Pride 2021 Rankings

This event’s winners are ???.

The table below shows the standings:

All Game Modes

Ace Race

Battle Box

Big Sales at Built Mart

Hole in the Wall

Parkour Tag

TGTTOSAWAF

Sky Battle

Survival Game

Finale – Dodgebolt

Round One: Parkour Tag

Winner: Blue Bats

Round Two: Battle Box

Winner: Cyan Creepers

Round Three: Sky Battle

Winner:

Round Four:

Winner:

Round Five:

Winner:

Round Six:

Winner:

Round Seven:

Winner:

Round Eight:

Winner:

Finale: Dodgebolt

Winner: