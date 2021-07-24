Who is winning Minecraft Championships (MCC) 15 – results, scores, and standings
Who is the champion?
It’s time for MCC 15, where some of Minecraft’s biggest names will once again go head to head for supremacy. With the event about to get underway, this guide will keep track of standings for those who cannot make it to a computer for the duration of the event. Get ready to find out if your favorite team can pull off the win.
In the MC Championship, ten teams of four go head to head in a variety of mini-games that test the core Minecraft skills: parkour, survival, combat, teamwork, and more. After eight games, the two teams with the most coins will go up against one another in one final matchup to decide the ultimate champion.
You can find all the teams and team members here, so make sure to check the streams of your favorites to find out how well they are doing in the contest.
MCC Pride 2021 Rankings
This event’s winners are ???.
The table below shows the standings:
All Game Modes
- Ace Race
- Battle Box
- Big Sales at Built Mart
- Hole in the Wall
- Parkour Tag
- TGTTOSAWAF
- Sky Battle
- Survival Game
- Finale – Dodgebolt
Round One: Parkour Tag
Winner: Blue Bats
Round Two: Battle Box
Winner: Cyan Creepers
Round Three: Sky Battle
Winner:
Round Four:
Winner:
Round Five:
Winner:
Round Six:
Winner:
Round Seven:
Winner:
Round Eight:
Winner:
Finale: Dodgebolt
Winner: