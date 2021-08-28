Who won Minecraft Championships (MCC) 16 – results, scores, and standings

Who is the greatest of them all?

It’s time for MCC 16, where some of Minecraft’s biggest names will once again go head to head to see who is the blockiest of them all. With the event about to get underway, this guide will keep track of standings for those who cannot make it to a computer for the duration of the event. Get ready to find out if your favorite team can pull off the win.

In the MC Championship, ten teams of four go head to head in a variety of mini-games that test the core Minecraft skills: parkour, survival, combat, teamwork, and more. After eight games, the two teams with the most coins will go up against one another in one final matchup to decide the ultimate champion.

You can find all the teams and team members here, so make sure to check the streams of your favorites to find out how well they are doing in the contest.

MCC Pride 2021 Rankings

Current Leaders: Lime Llamas

Round One: Grid Runners

Winner: Lime Llamas

Round Two: Sky Battle

Winner: Lime Llamas

Round Three: Parkour Tag

Winner: Cyan Creepers

Round Four: TGTTOSAWAF

Winner: Pink Parrots

Round Five: Survival Games

Winner: 

Round Six:

Winner: 

Round Seven:

Winner:

Round Eight:

Winner: 

Finale:

