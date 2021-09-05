Why is confetti falling in Pokémon Go?

Updates to Pokémon Go happen fairly frequently. These updates are big and small, many of them being rather minor, typically focused on making the experience easier for trainers to manage their Pokémon. The formula for Pokémon Go hasn’t really changed since it was first released in 2016. However, more visual changes cause trainers to wonder what’s happening and if they should be doing something. Notable change players may have picked up on because there’s now confetti is falling from the sky all over the world.

If you ever see confetti falling in Pokémon Go, chances are there’s a huge event happening at that moment. You typically see it for big events, such as the Pokémon Go Fest yearly event, or larger occasions. We’ll probably see it happening again alongside the end of the year celebrations.

During Hoopa’s arrival event on September 5 from 11 AM to 5 PM, players will be able to start the next step in the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research. Doing so gives access to the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa. There’s also Psychic, Dark, and Ghost-type Pokémon that are available each hour that you can capture to complete the collection challenge for the day. While Hoopa is available after today, the big event and confetti will stop falling at 5 PM on your time zone..

These are all of the Pokémon you can catch during the event.

Alolan Rattata (Dark and Normal-type)

Beldum (Steel and Psychic-type)

Carvanha (Dark and Water-type)

Drifloon (Ghost and Flying-type)

Duskull (Ghost-type)

Espeon (Psychic-type)

Exeggcute (Grass and Psychic-type)

Galarian Ponyta (Psychic-type)

Girafarig (Normal and Psychic-type)

Jynx (Ice and Psychic-type)

Litwick (Ghost and Fire-type)

Munna (Psychic-type)

Natu (Psychic and Flying-type)

Poochyena (Dark-type)

Purrloin (Dark-type)

Sableye (Dark and Ghost-type)

Scraggy (Dark and Fighting-type)

Spooink (Psychic-type)

If you’ve been on the hunt for a new Psychic, Dark, or Ghost-type Pokémon to add to your collection, now is the time go grab them. Make sure to have an incense activated to catch them easier.

