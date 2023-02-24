Two golden treasures from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are set to make their Pokémon Go debut

Leading into a weekend with Pokémon Go about to launch a massive global event, Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn, there are potentially even more shocking announcements right around the corner. Dataminers have discovered that two treasured Pokémon from the mainline Scarlet and Violet series will likely appear in the mobile game. This could occur sometime on Monday following Niantic’s surprising Pokémon day announcement.

The datamining team at Pokeminers uncovered several assets that were pushed earlier this afternoon. These assets include pictures of a Sparkly incense, a Sparkly lure, Gimmighoul, and Gholdengo. So far, only the assets have been uploaded to the mobile game, but we can infer quite a bit due to upcoming events and when these uploads occurred.

Guess we know what is being announced on Pokemon Day then. pic.twitter.com/iw0b4DRG7K — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) February 24, 2023

Late last year, before Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were released, a surprise event started after the conclusion of the Dratini Community Day Classic event, where gold PokéStops appeared. These gold PokéStops gave players an item called Gold Coins, which had question marks around them. This was also when Gimmighoul debuted in the Pokémon series, well before it appeared in Scarlet and Violet. An upcoming Pokémon day announcement is set to occur on February 27 at 9 AM EST.

Many infer that the Scarlet and Violet expansions will be announced, and now it looks like Gimmighoul and Gholdengo could appear. We have no confirmation yet, but we’re inferring this based on the limited information we have ahead of next week.

The appearance of a Sparkly Incense and Sparkly Lure could be in-game items for Pokémon Go players to use to acquire more of these gold coins. In Scarlet and Violet, players needed to locate 1,000 of these gold coins to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo, and this is likely a similar pattern in the mobile game. Although players acquired a few when they initially spawned months ago, it’s unlikely anyone has close to 1,000. Again, we’re speculating on this, but it would align with what we see.

We’ll have to wait until the Pokémon day live stream to learn more. For now, Pokémon Go players can look forward to Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon appearing in the mobile game during the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event.