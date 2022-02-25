Why is confetti falling in Pokémon Go? Answered

One of the best things about Pokémon Go is its willingness to introduce new content to players pretty regularly. Whether it is through new Pokémon being added or celebrating the series’ past, there is a lot being added over time. Every now and then, you may notice confetti raining from the sky. Here is what that means.

If you see confetti falling from the sky in Pokémon Go, it means that a significant limited time event is currently happening. For example, if it is time for the annual Pokémon Go Fest, you will see a lot of confetti around your trainer in the world. The confetti in particular has no effect on the game, just being a means to celebrate the world.

If you see confetti in your game of Pokémon Go and didn’t know about an in-game event happening, there are areas you can to check what is going on. For starters, the Pokémon Go Twitter account is always up to date on current in-game events, or you can open up the News tab by pressing the Pokeball button on the main screen and clicking News in the top right. Keep in mind that these events usually have some kind of ticket you will probably need to buy with real money to be able to fully participate.