Why is my character missing in Lost Ark? Answered

During the Lost Ark launch, the servers had had a few errors when trying to get things started. Originally, Lost Ark was meant to launch on February 11 on Steam free-to-play, but the developers ran into a few issues and had to delay it. However, after a few hours, things came back online. Unfortunately, a handful of players noticed that their characters were missing when they did. Here’s what you need to know about why your character is missing Lost Ark.

Right now, it has to do with the developers at Lost Ark. They’ve been attempting to deal with deployment issues on their side, and while the servers were offline for a brief time, they had to prepare for the impending players about to jump into the game. Not all of the original characters were transferred over when switched back on. Thankfully, developers Smilegate were made aware of the issue shortly after turning the servers online and are addressing it.

We have received your reports that characters are missing, we are taking servers offline to get this resolved.



We apologize for the further delay, we’ll provide updates as soon as possible. — Lost Ark (@playlostark) February 11, 2022

In response to making sure all of the characters are returned to players, the developers turned the servers offline to address the issue. We don’t know how long this will take, but we recommend logging out of the game and then back into it to see if your missing character reappears. The team should be trying to handle this problem, but if the servers come back online and your character is still missing, we recommend reaching out to the Smilegate support team. We imagine a few players may continue to encounter these issues once the servers are back online.

You’ll want to file this ticket directly with the support team and make sure to contact them for further assistance.