Why Was E3 Canceled? Explained

After much speculation, it’s been confirmed that E3 2023 has been officially canceled. The industry event has been a staple in gaming for many years, often where the biggest announcements and games reveal occur. With ReedPOP at the helm and a “revitalized showcase,” 2023 was set to be the convention’s big comeback after several years of cancelations and disruptions. Many people may wonder why the event was canceled and what led to the decision to pull the plug on the return of one of gaming’s biggest events. This guide goes over the reason and details of why E3 2023 has been canceled.

Why was E3 canceled?

The most notable reason for E3 2023’s cancelation is simply a lack of interest from both the public and publishers. All three of the major publishers, Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony, had announced they wouldn’t not be attending this year’s E3 for various reasons. Sony has not participated in the show since 2018 and did not want to participate in the convention, whereas Nintendo stated they did not have anything to show this year, especially with their major release, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, releasing in May. As for Microsoft, they reportedly have been looking to cut costs. In addition to the major publishers, others such as Tencent and SEGA pulled out alongside Ubisoft, who initially were set to attend before changing their minds.

Instead of attending, the big three and other developers and publishers have opted to host their own events and showcases around the same time, another reason that likely contributed to the cancelation. Since 2019, E3 has seen disruption and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in that time, we have seen the rise of digital events and showcases hosted by the publishers themselves.

This includes the popular Summer Game Fest, whose organizer and host Geoff Keighley has stated was created as a solution to what he felt was wrong and missing from E3. With their own event and showcases, they have control over how they show and promote their games for a likely smaller cost. After several years of doing that without E3, why would that see a need to go back?

Despite its cancelation, the ESA and ReedPOP have stated they will continue to work on future E3 events, but whether or not that comes to fruition remains to be seen, and given the growing apathy to the event, it’s not looking good for the troubled industry event.