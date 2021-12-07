Will Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific still be a part of the Modern Warfare launcher?

Since the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, it has been an oddity to most of the shooter’s community that Warzone still needed to be launched from Modern Warfare — rather than being in its own application. This can has been a major cause for concern, as those who mainly play Warzone have needed to download Modern Warfare assets just to access the battle royale. But, with Warzone Pacific switching over to Vanguard’s engine, it begs the question if the game will finally be a standalone download.

As a handful of streamers were able to access Warzone Pacific days before launch and speak about their experiences, content creator Modern Warzone took to Twitter to confirm that Warzone Pacific will still require the 2019 shooter to be launched. Thus, if you try to play Warzone Pacific through the Vanguard main menu, it will still ask that you have Modern Warfare downloaded — although, you won’t need to purchase the full version to do so.

Warzone Pacific is staying on the Modern Warfare application. It will not be moving to Vanguard. — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) December 7, 2021

Although it isn’t clear how much exact space Warzone Pacific will take up on hard drives, expect it to be at least twice the size of Call of Duty: Vanguard. This is due to the launcher requiring players to download Modern Warfare-specific files, usually adding around an extra 20 to 30 GB, in addition to the battle royale.

