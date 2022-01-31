Will Halo become a PlayStation exclusive series? Answered

With the news of Sony’s Bungie acquisition, some players may have questions regarding the Halo franchise. Will Microsoft’s iconic first person shooter series become PlayStation exclusive?

Halo will continue to be a Microsoft exclusive property. While Sony is purchasing Bungie, the original creators of Halo, they haven’t held ownership over the Master Chief in a while. Bungie had signed away its ownership when it was acquired by Microsoft in 2000. After becoming a first party studio, Microsoft owned the Halo intellectual property.

Shortly after Halo 3, Bungie announced its decision to part ways with the Master Chief because they wanted to create something new. However, before Bungie could part ways completely, Microsoft required a few more Halo releases as stipulated by their contract. This is what led to Halo 3: ODST and Halo: Reach.

As we now know, they were acquired by Activision and released the successful Destiny franchise before going independent again in 2019. In this case, Bungie managed to retain ownership over the Destiny intellectual property. If anything, the Sony acquisition makes it a possibility that Destiny could eventually become PlayStation exclusive.

Microsoft has comfortably owned Halo for 22 years. The only situation that would lead to PlayStation exclusivity is if some sort of direct contact or change of hands was made between Sony and Microsoft.