Will Hearthstone become an Xbox Exclusive?

With Microsoft purchasing Activision Blizzard, there is speculation around which games may be coming to Xbox consoles. While other questions surround whether or not games will now release exclusively for Xbox as well. Hearthstone is one such game on the list of acquired franchises and it is up for debate whether or not it will become an exclusive title for Microsoft’s console.

Hearthstone is one of the most popular card games available. However, it is currently only playable on PC, iOS, and Android devices. While it does support Xbox Play Anywhere, it has yet to be released on Xbox let alone PlayStation consoles or the Nintendo Switch.

The odds of it becoming an Xbox exclusive are rather low. It would first have to become playable on Xbox, which sounds more likely now that the deal has been made. Then again, there is no way of truly knowing what Microsoft has in mind. At least not until they make an official announcement.

Making Heartstone exclusive to Xbox seems like an odd decision if it ever were to happen. It’s a fast-paced game that can be played in minutes and works well as a handheld mobile game you can play on the go. It could also push people away from playing the game by taking it off of other platforms. It does compete with other card games such as CD Projekt Red’s Gwent, available on PC and mobile, and Dire Wolf Digital’s Eternal for PC, Xbox, and the Switch.