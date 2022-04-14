Will Kingdom Hearts IV have Reaction Commands?

Reaction commands were a popular mechanic in Kingdom Hearts 2 as they provided a thrilling action element to the battle system. However, after their absense in KH3, will this entertaining feature return in Kingdom Hearts IV? We now have the answer.

Speaking to Famitsu, Kingdom Hearts series director Tetsuya Nomura confirmed that reaction commands will indeed return in Kingdom Hearts IV. In fact, the debut trailer showcased the ability as Sora was fighting the Darkside heartless. As the Darkside tried to strike Sora with its fist, the keyblade wielder summoned a shield to protect himself. Fans are speculating this is where the reaction command would be used.

Nomura also said in the same interview that Sora’s costume design in the debut trailer may change during development. The lack of his iconic clown shoes is quite the drastic change already, however.

Reaction commands in Kingdom Hearts 2 were an interactive element of the game’s combat system. Similar to a quick time event, you will have to press the triangle button (or Y on Xbox) at the right time to enact a cool attack or counter an opponent. This forced the player to have a higher attention rate for each bout and upped the stakes of any major boss battle.

While the reaction command system is loved across the board, the Kingdom Hearts series can be hit or miss with combat mechanics throughout its 20-year-long history. For example, in Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories, the card system, that based attacks on a higher number trumping a lower one, received a mixed reception from fans. It is still a touchy subject for some today.

Kingdom Hearts: Dream Drop Distance also added the Flowmotion mechanic, which lets Sora and Riku run-up or bounce off walls and swing on objects in the area. This was later established in Kingdom Hearts 3, which also had the ineffective Attraction Flow that bizarrely summoned Disney theme park rides.