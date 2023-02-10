Will Metroid Prime 2 and 3 be remastered?

When Metroid Prime Remastered was finally revealed and released during a Nintendo Direct, it made many people happy to see Nintendo bring back such a beloved game from the GameCube days. That being said, while we wait for Metroid Prime 4 to come out of that dark void of no news, will the second and third Metroid Prime games be remastered?

Related: Metroid Prime Remastered has a texturing error driving one of the original devs batty

Will Metroid Prime 2 and 3 come to Nintendo Switch?

As of this writing, there is no announcement or news of Metroid Prime 2 or 3 being remastered for the Switch like the first game recently was. That being said, there is always a chance. With the recent remaster getting quite a bit of praise online, maybe that can push Nintendo to do this again, especially since we have no idea what the timetable looks like on Metroid Prime 4.

The one hold-up we have about the possibility of that happening is that there were rumors of the first Metroid Prime game being remastered for years. While it is possible that Nintendo has been able to keep the second and third games closer under wraps, it feels a bit weird for them to give no indication of those other games coming to Switch if they were planned to. That pushes us more in the direction of thinking that there will be no other releases until Metroid Prime 4 comes out.

Related: Nintendo is reportedly out of E3 because of a light 2023 — sorry, Metroid Prime 4 hopefuls

Nintendo is very well-known for doing odd and against-the-grain things, so there could be a scenario where a future Nintendo Direct this year shadow drops Metroid Prime 2 Remastered the same way they did with the first game here. Don’t expect that to happen, though, or you are just setting yourself up for disappointment.