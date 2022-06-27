Metroid Prime 1 remaster reportedly coming this holiday, after years of rumors

It seems as though there have been rumors about a remake or remaster of Nintendo’s Metroid Prime trilogy for almost as long as the original games have been out. Every so often one person or another will make a claim that the beloved series is coming to Nintendo Switch. In 2020 it was a retailer saying it would be released that year. In 2021 it was an industry insider suggesting that a remaster of the original game was “clearly finished.”

Here in 2022, just a few months out from the 20-year anniversary of the first Metroid Prime, the rumor comes from notable games journalist Jeff Grubb. In conversation with Gamesbeat’s Rachel Caser on GiantBomb’s Game Mess Mornings show on Twitch, Grubb mentioned that he was “told pretty definitively” that a remastered version of the first Metroid Prime would arrive this year. The game is allegedly due to be one of Nintendo’s major holiday releases, most likely to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the game in November.

Grubb went on to mention that remasters of Metroid Prime 2 and 3 were also in the works, though they wouldn’t be getting “quite the same overhaul as Metroid Prime 1 is getting.” On top of that, he claimed that, despite hopes and rumors of a 3-in-1 Metroid Prime Trilogy release, Nintendo instead appears to be planning to release the remastered games individually.

This latest rumor will no doubt give hope to those fans who have been angling for a re-release of the games on the Switch, though the idea of having to pay individually for each of the three games might not be quite the news they were hoping for. Regardless, Nintendo has issued no official statement on the matter at present, so any more concrete confirmation of Grubb’s claims is yet to be forthcoming.