Will NHL 22 be on the PC?

It’s a question that gets asked essentially every year. Hockey enthusiasts have inquired for quite some time now about a PC version of EA’s NHL franchise, despite that fact that one has not launched since the release of NHL 09 in 2008. Will things change for 2021? It doesn’t appear to be the case at this time.

As of this writing, EA Sports has not officially confirmed that a PC version of NHL 22 will not happen this year. However, it’s extremely unlikely that there will not be on this year, at least at launch.

A form for the NHL 22 beta test listed a number of consoles, including both old and next-gen PlayStation and Xbox versions. PC owners, on the other hand, were not one of the parties indicated as eligible participants of the closed technical test.

It shouldn’t come to a shock that this appears to be another year in which NHL will not be available on the PC platform. EA Sports hasn’t launched a version of the NHL series on PC in over a decade. And, the fact that EA Sports will bring NHL to the next-gen in 2021 for the first time (EA opted not to in 2020 due to the “resource-heavy task of porting the game to new console technology”), it seems like another instance in which the developer has opted to devote more resources to consoles.

If things do change on this front, this guide will be updated to reflect any new information.