When Is The World of Warcraft Maintenance Window

For a game like World of Warcraft, it’s not uncommon to find the game offline when you want to jump in and get into your adventure, and oftentimes, it’s due to server maintenance.

To keep the game healthy and the expereince for players a good one, the developers will often take the game offline to perform some work on the back end to address issues and perform the weekly reset. To ensure you know when WoW maintenance happens, we’ve put together this guide with all the details you need about this weekly ritual for the MMO.

What Time is The World of Warcraft Server Maintenance?

Image via Blizzard

World of Warcraft Maintenance for Retail and Classic Servers happens every week on Tuesdays from 07:00 to 08:00 PST for the US and Wednesdays from 03:00 to 04:00 CEST for the EU.

This regular maintenance timeframe occurs every week to help maintain the game. During this time, the developers will bring the game servers offline, meaning players cannot log in and play during the maintenance window. You will see a yellow message in the Battle.net launcher a few days before with details on the upcoming maintenance.

In some cases, it may last a little longer than usual, depending on any glaring issues in the game, and major patches, such as the start of a new season or major patch, will often have longer maintenance, in some cases for several hours.

Where To Check World of Warcraft Server Status

Image via Blizzard

You can check the World of Warcraft server status via the official Blizzard CS X (Twitter) accounts for both the NA and EU regions and the WoW Maintenance Schedule section on the official Blizzard website.

If, for whatever reason, the game has to be brought offline or go into emergency maintenance, these mentioned resources will be updated with details as and when the team can provide them.

Why Does World of Warcraft Have So Much Maintenance?

Image via Blizzard

World of Warcraft mainly has regular maintenance to help keep the servers in good condition. During this time, the developers will be fixing and tweaking the game on their end, as well as backing up data, testing various systems, and updating and solving any issues players have encountered. This is all to make the game run smoothly for players.

In addition, this is also when the weekly reset will occur, which is when weekly quests, dungeons, raids, and the Great Vault are all reset and prepared for another week so players can get their weekly rewards, quests, and begin their next seven days of the WoW grind.