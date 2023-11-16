WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 Seeds Of Renewal – All Announced Features And Content

Blizzard has revealed the next World of Warcraft patch, Seeds of Renewal, which will bring new content, updates, and Dragonriding for all of Azeroth. It’s a pretty packed patch, so we’ve listed all the announced content and details players can expect from WoW’s next update.

When Does Seed Of Renewal Release?

We currently do not have a release date or timeframe for Seeds of Renewal. However, given the timeframe of previous patches and the Valentine event mentioned in the announcement, we could make an educated guess that it will be sometime in late January/early February when we could see this patch.

That said, the new patch will enter the Public Test Realm (PTR) this week, so expect to see more details emerge.

All Content And Features Coming In Patch 10.2.5 Seeds Of Renewal

While this won’t be a major update like the recently released Guardians of the Dream, there will still be some significant content and updates coming in this patch. Below, we have listed what players can expect from Seeds of Renewal when it is released.

Dragonriding Is Coming To The Old World

One of the biggest and most notable additions is for Dragonriding. With the release of this patch, Dragonriding will become available to the entire game where flying is possible. This means players can zip around Azeroth faster and in style if they choose to.

While it will only be for Dragonriding mounts, WoW’s next expansion, The War Within, will expand this into Dynamic Flying, which will be available to nearly all mounts. Think of this as a chance to see what that will look like when the feature is released with the expansion next year.

New Campaign Chapters To Continue The Dragon Isle Epilogues

With the next expansion announced and on the horizon, we can expect some new campaign chapters to continue the Dragon Isles epilogue. Expect to see some hits and details that begin to set up The War Within!

Get A History Lesson With The Azerothian Archives Weekly Event

This new content will be a weekly public event players can do solo or in groups and will take place in Traitors Rest. While we don’t have full details on what this will entail, it is described as a way to “Discover the history of the Dragon Isles and meet a unique cast of characters, hear stories of old, and witness the iconography of a time before.”

This new Weekly Event will have rewards such as mounts, Battle Pets, and Transmog sets for players to unlock and earn by participating.

Followers Will Be Able To Aid You In Dungeons

Seeds of Renewal will see the introduction of a new system that allows NPCs to join players in dungeons called Followers. This will be available for the eight normal dungeons in Dragonflight and scale depending on the number of players. This is aimed at allowing players to learn the dungeons at their own pace and give them some freedom in how they take on the content and their party makeup.

This likely will serve as a good test for NPC helpers in content, as the recently announced Delves coming in the War Within will use a similar sounding system.

Fight to Reclaim Gilneas

We don’t have a lot of details on what this announcement involves, with the description simply saying, “King Greymane is ready to retake his kingdom, but Gilneas isn’t as empty as expected. Help reclaim what was lost and return the kingdom to Gilnean hands.”

At an educated guess, this could be some new story or event-style quests for players to participate in as you help reclaim the kingdom. For now, this one will be a case of wait and see to see what it will entail.

Draenei, Troll, And Warlock Demons Are Getting Some Fresh Looks

As well as new content, a couple of the game’s races and pets will be getting some new customization options, with Trolls getting five new hair colors and the Draenei getting some new unique options. In addition, Warlocks will be getting some new options for their demons, so your demonic friends can look just as fancy as you.

WoW’s Valentine’s event, Love is in the Air, will get some updates, which we imagine means new rewards or tasks for players to complete when the event goes live.