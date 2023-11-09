World of Warcraft: The War Within – Release Date, Preorders, and Trailers

World of Warcraft’s next expansion, The War Within, has been revealed and will see players travel deep into the world of Azeroth itself to stop Xal’atath and the Nerubian empire and its forces. You’ll explore new zones, expereince new features like Delves, Warbands, and Hero Talents, and see the start of a new three-expansion storyline called the Worldsoul Saga that looks to be one of WoW’s most epic tales.

If you are interested in diving into The War Within, we’ve got all the details on the upcoming expansion in this guide, including its release date, editions, and trailers, so you can be prepared to jump into this new era of World of Warcraft.

World of Warcraft: The War Within is slated to release in late 2024 for PC and Mac, with no definitive date announced at the time of writing. We imagine that we will hear about the game’s release sometime in the new year, but until then, players will need to wait and listen out for the date, which, given previous years, we imagine will be in the October/November range.

Preorders for World of Warcraft: The War Within

Like every expansion before, there are three options to choose from, which we have listed below, along with their extra items and goodies. As a bonus, all the versions of this expansion preorder come with the current expansion, Dragonflight, so players who pre-order can immediately jump into the game.

Base Edition

This is your standard version of the game, which comes with the expansion, a level 70 character boost so you can shoot a new character up to the current top level, and 500 Trader’s Tender to use on the Trading Post, and will cost you £39.99/$49.99.

Heroic Edition

The Heroic Edition has a few extra bells and whistles that might interest more dedicated players. In this version, you get everything in the previous edition, with your Trader’s Tender increasing to 750, as well as the Algarian Stormrider mount, which will have dynamic flying on the expansion’s release, dozens of customization options, an upgradeable transmog set for the mount, and special race courses you can do right off the bat. This edition is priced at £54.99/$69.99.

Epic Edition

This is the most expensive and comprehensive version of the expansion you can preorder. Along with everything mentioned previously, including the Trader’s Tender increasing to 1000, this version comes with three days early access to the expansion, 30 days of game time, Squally the Storm Hatchling pet, the Sandbox Storm Gryphon toy, and the Deepweller’s Earthen Hearthstone effect.

The most significant part of this bundle is the beta access for the War Within, meaning players will get to test and see the expansion earlier and play a part in testing and expereince the next chapter in WoW. This is the most pricey edition, coming in at £79.99/$89.99.

All World of Warcraft: The War Within Trailers

Below, we have listed all the currently available trailers for World of Warcraft: the War Within.

This is the official announcement cinematic trailer, which was revealed during the opening ceremony of Blizzcon on November 3, 2023.

This is the official features overview trailer, revealed during Blizzcon 2023, and details the major additions in the expansion.