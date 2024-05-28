A Resonator in Wuthering Waves
Image via Kuro Games
Category:
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PlayStation
Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves No Sound Issue and How to Fix it

Since the release of patch 1.0.19, this issue has been affecting an increasing number of players. So, is there a way to fix it?
Image of Davi Braid
Davi Braid
|
Published: May 28, 2024 02:35 pm

If you’ve been playing Wuthering Waves and the music suddenly stopped, know that you’re not alone. This has happened to us as well. Since the release of patch 1.0.19, this issue has been affecting an increasing number of players. So, is there a way to fix it?

Recommended Videos

How to Restore Sound and Music in Wuthering Waves

If the problem was caused by the latest patch, I’m afraid there’s no immediate fix other than waiting for Kuro Games to release an emergency patch that restores the game’s music loop. The bug causes the music to stop looping after it’s played once, leaving players in an eerie silence that doesn’t match the game’s atmosphere.

However, you can always check if the issue was caused by the bug or if there’s something else at play.

Adjust the Audio Settings

Open the menu and check if the audio configuration has all audio channels set at 100. If for some reason the settings were changed, you might not be one of the players affected by the glitch and could return to hearing Wuthering Waves’ music by turning up the volume.

Restart the Game

This is always recommended when any kind of bug affects your game. There’s a good chance that restarting your game will get the music playing again, even if it ends up stopping again eventually.

Check Your Audio Devices

This might be a stretch, but you never know. Ensure that your audio devices are working properly, especially if you’re using a USB headset and a USB controller that has a speaker, like the DualShock4 or the DualSense controllers.

If nothing works, I’m afraid we’ll have to wait for a new patch. Chances are it won’t take long for Kuro Games to release a small patch addressing this issue, and we’ll be back to enjoying Wuthering Waves and its music in no time.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (May 2024)
Coin Master free spins and coins daily working links
Category: Guides
Guides
Coin Master
Coin Master
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Tier Update
Tier Update
Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (May 2024)
Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others May 28, 2024
Read Article Survivor.io codes (May 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Tier 2
Tier 2
Survivor.io codes (May 2024)
Saqib Soomro Saqib Soomro May 28, 2024
Read Article Roblox Project Slayers codes (May 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: Xbox
Platform: Xbox
Roblox
Roblox
Tier 2
Tier 2
Roblox Project Slayers codes (May 2024)
Laura Gray Laura Gray May 28, 2024
Read Article NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024)
NBA 2k Mobile
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
NBA 2k Mobile
NBA 2k Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024)
Laura Gray Laura Gray May 28, 2024
Read Article Roblox Blox Fruits codes (May 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: PlayStation
Platform: PlayStation
Platform: Xbox
Platform: Xbox
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Blox Fruits codes (May 2024)
Laura Gray Laura Gray May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (May 2024)
Coin Master free spins and coins daily working links
Category: Guides
Guides
Coin Master
Coin Master
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Tier Update
Tier Update
Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (May 2024)
Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others May 28, 2024
Read Article Survivor.io codes (May 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Tier 2
Tier 2
Survivor.io codes (May 2024)
Saqib Soomro Saqib Soomro May 28, 2024
Read Article Roblox Project Slayers codes (May 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: Xbox
Platform: Xbox
Roblox
Roblox
Tier 2
Tier 2
Roblox Project Slayers codes (May 2024)
Laura Gray Laura Gray May 28, 2024
Read Article NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024)
NBA 2k Mobile
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
NBA 2k Mobile
NBA 2k Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024)
Laura Gray Laura Gray May 28, 2024
Read Article Roblox Blox Fruits codes (May 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: PlayStation
Platform: PlayStation
Platform: Xbox
Platform: Xbox
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Blox Fruits codes (May 2024)
Laura Gray Laura Gray May 28, 2024
Author
Davi Braid