WWE 2K22: How to change a wrestler’s alignment in MyRise

In professional wrestling, superstars are traditionally looked upon as either a face or a heel. Faces are on the side of good. Heels, on the other hand, are the dastardly competitors who will do whatever it takes to win, even if it means cheating or annoying fans along the way. WWE 2K22’s MyRise allows users to choose this status on their own, and this is called an alignment. Alignments are actually pretty important in the mode, as it affects which stories can be accessed. So, how can you change a wrestler’s alignment in MyRise? Let’s take a look.

Wrestler alignments can be changed in a number of ways in MyRise. One way is by looking into your DM folder in the Social Media hub. Depending on what brand you are on, look for a DM from the leader of that brand. For example, if you are on NXT, look for a William Regal DM.

One of those DMs should be a message asking as to whether you want to change your personality. If you choose the option with the red image, you’ll become a Heel. Choose the one with the green, and you are now a Face.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Additionally, users can also change their alignment thanks to in-game dialogue with NPCs. Along the way, you might be asked to team with a wrestler, or whether you want help in an upcoming wrestler. In some cases, the statements that are chosen will affect the storyline, and your alignment.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Remember that in MyRise, some Story chapters are alignment-locked. This means that some can only be accessed if you are a Face, or a Heel. If you see that you are running out of chapters in your current alignment, it’s time for a switch.