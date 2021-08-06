xDefiant ECHO error messages, explained
What we know, and how to get around the ECHO error code
August 5 marked the launch of the first closed beta test for Tom Clancy’s xDefiant, but eager players have been disappointed by a common error message: Echo-2. According to the official xDefiant Twitter, the issue has been resolved for some, but the exact cause has not yet been disclosed, and many players report servers being inaccessible or having wait times of several hours. Fortunately, Twitter users have found and distributed a workaround that allows players to get into the beta servers.
xDefiant Beta ECHO Error Workaround, Step by Step
- Create a new Ubisoft account
- Register for the xDefiant beta from the new account.
- Log back into your original account
- Send an invite for the xDefiant beta from your original account to your new account.
- Log out of your original account and back into your new account
- You should have access to the game
Using the method outlined above, several players have reported being able to access the servers to play xDefiant. Though some are frustrated, many understand that technical betas such as these are intended to catch bugs early.
Another common error code has been Bravo-04, which players on Twitter have reported can be resolved by logging out and logging back in.