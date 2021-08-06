xDefiant ECHO error messages, explained

August 5 marked the launch of the first closed beta test for Tom Clancy’s xDefiant, but eager players have been disappointed by a common error message: Echo-2. According to the official xDefiant Twitter, the issue has been resolved for some, but the exact cause has not yet been disclosed, and many players report servers being inaccessible or having wait times of several hours. Fortunately, Twitter users have found and distributed a workaround that allows players to get into the beta servers.

Hey Defiants, we want you to know that we are still working to resolve cases of the ECHO error message for players. This issue should be fixed for many players, but we're working to resolve those still experiencing it. — Tom Clancy's XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) August 6, 2021

xDefiant Beta ECHO Error Workaround, Step by Step

Current work around: create new Ubisoft account, register for game on new acct. Send invite from main acct. to 2nd acct., log out of main, log in to 2nd and you can play. @UbisoftSupport Seems like new Ubisoft Connect accts can only access game. — Jesus. The King Of Kings. (@VatGrenadeVere) August 5, 2021

Create a new Ubisoft account Register for the xDefiant beta from the new account. Log back into your original account Send an invite for the xDefiant beta from your original account to your new account. Log out of your original account and back into your new account You should have access to the game

Using the method outlined above, several players have reported being able to access the servers to play xDefiant. Though some are frustrated, many understand that technical betas such as these are intended to catch bugs early.

Another common error code has been Bravo-04, which players on Twitter have reported can be resolved by logging out and logging back in.