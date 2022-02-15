Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: Cyber Dragon deck build (2022)

The Yu-Gi-Oh! GX series introduced fans to several new archetypes, including the Cyber Dragons. This archetype has been around for almost two-decade up to this point, and it’s still been able to hold its own thanks to its power and added support cards. In Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, Cyber Dragons are a viable deck, but how can you build a proper deck? Let’s go over our Cyber Dragon deck build in Master Duel.

Monsters

The Main Deck Monsters and various handtraps play a pivotal role in preparing the field. Here’s a look at the monsters that should be needed for this build.

(x3) Maxx “C” – Adds draw power, as one card can be added to hand per Special Summon during turn it was activated. Very helpful in also dissuading opposing players from swarming the field.

– Adds draw power, as one card can be added to hand per Special Summon during turn it was activated. Very helpful in also dissuading opposing players from swarming the field. (x2-x3) Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring – Versatile handtrap that shuts down various effects that can either Special Summon or add cards from Main Deck.

– Versatile handtrap that shuts down various effects that can either Special Summon or add cards from Main Deck. (x3) Cyber Dragon – Classic 2100 ATK, 5* Monster than can be Special Summoned to field when opponent controls 1+ Monsters, while you control none.

– Classic 2100 ATK, 5* Monster than can be Special Summoned to field when opponent controls 1+ Monsters, while you control none. (x3) Cyber Dragon Herz – Cyber Dragon Monsters’, including Herz, names become Cyber Dragon when on field or in GY, in most cases. Herz, when sent to GY, can add one Cyber Dragon to hand. Also becomes 5* when Special Summoned to field, either through Core’s effect or Cyber Revsystem.

(x1-x3) Cyber Dragon Nachster – Can Special Summoned to field by discarding one Monster. Can target Cyber Dragon Monster with 2100 ATK (Cyber Dragon, Cyber Dragon Nova, Cyber Dragon Infinity) from GY upon being Normal or Special Summoned.

– Can Special Summoned to field by discarding one Monster. Can target Cyber Dragon Monster with 2100 ATK (Cyber Dragon, Cyber Dragon Nova, Cyber Dragon Infinity) from GY upon being Normal or Special Summoned. (x3) Cyber Dragon Core – Searches for one “Cyber” card from deck upon being Summoned. Can also Special Summon one “Cyber Dragon,” when this card is in GY and you control no Monsters

– Searches for one “Cyber” card from deck upon being Summoned. Can also Special Summon one “Cyber Dragon,” when this card is in GY and you control no Monsters (x2-x3) Galaxy Soldier – Very useful for getting to Cyber Dragon Infinity, as it can be Special Summoned when discarding one LIGHT Monster and can be done more than once per turn. Also searches for another copy of itself when Special Summoned.

– Very useful for getting to Cyber Dragon Infinity, as it can be Special Summoned when discarding one LIGHT Monster and can be done more than once per turn. Also searches for another copy of itself when Special Summoned. (x1) Electromagnetic Turtle – This card, when in GY, can be banished and end the opponent’s Battle Phase. Can be sent to GY by either Nachster or Galaxy Soldier’s effects (from hand), or by Chimeratech Rampage Dragon (from deck).

– This card, when in GY, can be banished and end the opponent’s Battle Phase. Can be sent to GY by either Nachster or Galaxy Soldier’s effects (from hand), or by Chimeratech Rampage Dragon (from deck). (x1-x2) Jizukiru, the Star Destroying Kaiju – Can be Special Summoned to opponent’s side of field by tributing one Monster off their field. Can be used to sack off a Monster that negates effects, or ability to summon. Jizukiru can be searched via Cyber Repair Plant.

Many different plays can be done with these Monsters, but arguably the best one is to go for a short, OTK (one turn kill) strategy that relies on using the deck’s resources. Swarm the field with Monsters, and then the board for the Extra Deck Monsters, which we’ll get into in a bit.

Spells

Here’s a look at Spells that are needed:

(x3) Cyber Emergency – Adds one Cyber Dragon Monster card to hand. Can only be used once per turn.

– Adds one Cyber Dragon Monster card to hand. Can only be used once per turn. (x3) Machine Duplication – Can target one 500 ATK or less Monster you control, and Special Summon two cards with same name. Herz, Nachster, and Core all become “Cyber Dragon” on field, so it can be used to bring out two Cyber Dragons.

– Can target one 500 ATK or less Monster you control, and Special Summon two cards with same name. Herz, Nachster, and Core all become “Cyber Dragon” on field, so it can be used to bring out two Cyber Dragons. (x3) Pot of Prosperity – Best “Pot” card to use with this deck. Requires banishing of Extra Deck Monsters, but can add one copy of either three or six excavated cards on top of deck.

– Best “Pot” card to use with this deck. Requires banishing of Extra Deck Monsters, but can add one copy of either three or six excavated cards on top of deck. (x2) Cyber Repair Plant – Can be used when “Cyber Dragon” is in GY. Adds one LIGHT Machine Monster to hand. Can also target Galaxy Soldier, Electromagnetic Turtle, and Jizukiru.

– Can be used when “Cyber Dragon” is in GY. Adds one LIGHT Machine Monster to hand. Can also target Galaxy Soldier, Electromagnetic Turtle, and Jizukiru. (x1-x2) Cyber Revsystem – Can Special Summon “Cyber Dragon” from hand or GY.

– Can Special Summon “Cyber Dragon” from hand or GY. (x1) Overload Fusion – Can be used to Special Summon one DARK Fusion Monster, either Chimeratech Rampage or Chimeratech Overdragon, using materials from field or GY. Usually milled in conjunction with Predaplant Verte Anaconda’s effect.

– Can be used to Special Summon one DARK Fusion Monster, either Chimeratech Rampage or Chimeratech Overdragon, using materials from field or GY. Usually milled in conjunction with Predaplant Verte Anaconda’s effect. (x1) Cyberload Fusion (Optional) – Special Summon one Fusion Monster with “Cyber Dragon” as needed material. Not necessary, but can also use banished Monsters as material. Can also be milled with Verte’s effect.

(Optional) – Special Summon one Fusion Monster with “Cyber Dragon” as needed material. Not necessary, but can also use banished Monsters as material. Can also be milled with Verte’s effect. (x1-x2) Lightning Storm (Optional) – Destroys Attack Position or Spell/Trap Cards from opponent’s side of field. Must possess no face-up cards to activate.

(Optional) – Destroys Attack Position or Spell/Trap Cards from opponent’s side of field. Must possess no face-up cards to activate. (x1-x2) Twin Twisters (Optional) – Can destroy up to two Spell/Trap cards. Handles Spells/Traps, much like Lightning Storm.

This deck doesn’t have much in terms of defensive Spells. Rather, the Spells in this deck add draw power, and help move quickly towards a quick win.

Traps

(x1) Cybernetic Overflow – Banishes “Cyber Dragon” Monsters with different levels (max. 3 with this build), and destroys cards on field up to that total. Can also add one “Cyber” Spell/Trap if destroyed on field.

Other than that, look for staple Traps should you need any help getting to 40 cards, like Infinite Impermanence and Solemn Judgement. Those should help stop opposing monsters’ effects, and limit the other player’s combos.

Extra Deck

The Extra Deck is incredibly important to this build. These cards help turn a good field into a great field, as the Extra Deck Monsters add the ability to pop cards and negate effects. Plus, several of these cards boast high ATK stats, as well.

(x2) Chimeratech Fleet Dragon – Can be Special Summoned with a Fusion card, and needs one “Cyber Dragon” Monster and one Monster in Extra Monster Zone. Fleet Dragon can use an opponent’s monster in the latter spot, making it a very lucrative choice.

– Can be Special Summoned with a Fusion card, and needs one “Cyber Dragon” Monster and one Monster in Extra Monster Zone. Fleet Dragon can use an opponent’s monster in the latter spot, making it a very lucrative choice. (x2) Cyber Dragon Nova – Needs two 5* LIGHT Machine Monsters (i.e. Cyber Dragon, Galaxy Soldier) to Xyz Summon. Can raise its ATK to 4200 by banishing one material, and can also Special Summon a Cyber Dragon if one is in GY.

– Needs two 5* LIGHT Machine Monsters (i.e. Cyber Dragon, Galaxy Soldier) to Xyz Summon. Can raise its ATK to 4200 by banishing one material, and can also Special Summon a Cyber Dragon if one is in GY. (x2) Cyber Dragon Infinity – Needs Nova as material. Can negate either one Monster effect or Spell/Trap actiation per turn. 2100 ATK Monster that can also suck up an Attack Position Monster from other side, and add it as material.

– Needs Nova as material. Can negate either one Monster effect or Spell/Trap actiation per turn. 2100 ATK Monster that can also suck up an Attack Position Monster from other side, and add it as material. (x1) Chimeratech Overdragon – Needs at least one “Cyber Dragon.” DARK Fusion Monster that gains ATK equal to 800 x number of Machine Monsters used to Summon. Can get pretty beefy if many Monsters used.

– Needs at least one “Cyber Dragon.” DARK Fusion Monster that gains ATK equal to 800 x number of Machine Monsters used to Summon. Can get pretty beefy if many Monsters used. (x1) Chimeratech Rampage Dragon – 2100 ATK Monster that can be used to summon Nova, if needed. Pops Spells/Trap cards on field, up to number of Monsters used for summon. Can also send two Monsters from deck to GY, and attack up to two more times.

– 2100 ATK Monster that can be used to summon Nova, if needed. Pops Spells/Trap cards on field, up to number of Monsters used for summon. Can also send two Monsters from deck to GY, and attack up to two more times. (x1) Cyber Eternity Dragon – 2800 ATK/4000 DEF Monster that can Special Summoned should Nova be destroyed.

– 2800 ATK/4000 DEF Monster that can Special Summoned should Nova be destroyed. (x1) Cyber Dragon Sieger – 2100 ATK Link 2 Monster that can add an additional 2100 ATK to either itself, or another Machine Monster you control, when an attack is declared by card other than itself in Battle Phase. Can’t do battle damage itself when activated, but any other Monster, including one that gained ATK, can.

– 2100 ATK Link 2 Monster that can add an additional 2100 ATK to either itself, or another Machine Monster you control, when an attack is declared by card other than itself in Battle Phase. Can’t do battle damage itself when activated, but any other Monster, including one that gained ATK, can. (x1) Lyrilusc – Assembled Nightingale – Needs two Level 1 Monsters as material (Herz and Nachster). Can attack directly, If it does, can Special Summon Divine Arsenal AA – ZEUS – Sky Thunder in Main Phase 2.

– Needs two Level 1 Monsters as material (Herz and Nachster). Can attack directly, If it does, can Special Summon Divine Arsenal AA – ZEUS – Sky Thunder in Main Phase 2. (x1) Divine Arsenal AA – ZEUS – Sky Thunder – Can send all cards on field, other than itself, when two material unattached. Can use Lyrilusc – Assembled Nightingale, Nova, or Infinity as material.

– Can send all cards on field, other than itself, when two material unattached. Can use Lyrilusc – Assembled Nightingale, Nova, or Infinity as material. (x1) Linkuriboh – Link 1 Monster that can turn one Monster’s ATK to 0 when targeted for attack. Need Herz or Nachster in order to summon.

– Link 1 Monster that can turn one Monster’s ATK to 0 when targeted for attack. Need Herz or Nachster in order to summon. (x1) Predaplant Verte Anaconda – Link 2 Monster that can gain Overload Fusion’s effect and Fusion Summon Chimeratech Overdragon or Chimeratech Rampage. Limited to one copy.

– Link 2 Monster that can gain Overload Fusion’s effect and Fusion Summon Chimeratech Overdragon or Chimeratech Rampage. Limited to one copy. (x1) Transcode Talker – 2300 ATK, Link 3 beater. Used to summon Accesscode Talker.

– 2300 ATK, Link 3 beater. Used to summon Accesscode Talker. (x1) Accesscode Talker – Link 4 Monster that should be Special Summoned with Link 3 Monster, as it can raise Accesscode’s ATK to 5300. Can also pop cards on opponent’s side of field.

– Link 4 Monster that should be Special Summoned with Link 3 Monster, as it can raise Accesscode’s ATK to 5300. Can also pop cards on opponent’s side of field. (x1) I.P. Masquerena (Optional) – Can be used to immediately Link Summon into a Link 3 or 4 Monster during opponent’s turn, so long as you have enough materials.

By looking at these cards, a number of combos can be put into place. Special Summon two Galaxy Soldiers via discarding Cyber Dragon Herz and Cyber Dragon, and then Special Summoning Infinity is one. Normal Summon Core, use Machine Duplication, and then use various support cards to get Infinity, Verte Anaconda, and Chimeratech Rampage Dragon is another possible one. A nice aspect of this build is that via ZEUS, Chimeratech Rampage, and Infinity, it has several ways to win duels.

Cyber Dragons, thanks to their power, can easily take players to Platinum. While it will struggle against the top-tier meta decks, it could hold its own, making it a nice viable deck. Although, it could be better should the ban list receive a future tweak.