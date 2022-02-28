Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: Dinosaur deck build (2022)

If you’re sick and tired of Drytrons or Eldlich, and are looking for a fast-paced deck that can be really fun to use, perhaps the Dinosaurs can help you out. While Dinosaur decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, for the most part, don’t focus on one particular archetype, these builds tend to mix and match and use destruction power to synergize and bring out powerful Monsters. So, what should a Dinosaur deck build look like? Let’s go over what you should know.

Monsters

Dinosaurs are dependent on the Main Deck Monsters, so it’s important to get this portion right. Here’s a look at recommended cards:

(x3) Maxx “C” – Handtrap that adds draw power, as one card can be added to hand per Special Summon during turn it was activated. Very helpful in also dissuading opposing players from swarming the field, especially since this deck prefers to go second in most cases.

– Handtrap that adds draw power, as one card can be added to hand per Special Summon during turn it was activated. Very helpful in also dissuading opposing players from swarming the field, especially since this deck prefers to go second in most cases. (x3) Droll & Lock Bird – Shuts down opponent’s ability to add cards from Main Deck to hand. Very helpful in matchups against Drytrons.

– Shuts down opponent’s ability to add cards from Main Deck to hand. Very helpful in matchups against Drytrons. (x3) Ash Blossom and Joyous Spring (optional) – Droll & Lock is preferred here, but Ash is another option. Can negate a multitude of different cards.

(optional) – Droll & Lock is preferred here, but Ash is another option. Can negate a multitude of different cards. (x2-x3) Animadorned Archosaur – Level 1 Monster that can destroy Dinosaur Monster from hand or field, and add Double Evolution Pill to hand. Main targets are either Babycerasaurus (preferred) or Petiterandon.

– Level 1 Monster that can destroy Dinosaur Monster from hand or field, and add Double Evolution Pill to hand. Main targets are either Babycerasaurus (preferred) or Petiterandon. (x3) Miscellaneousaurus – Key cog of this deck. Protects Dinosaurs from Monster effects during Main Phase when discarded. Can also Special Summon Dinosaur from deck with Level equal to other Monsters banished with it (ex. Miscellaneousaurus + 1 = Level 2 Monster).

– Key cog of this deck. Protects Dinosaurs from Monster effects during Main Phase when discarded. Can also Special Summon Dinosaur from deck with Level equal to other Monsters banished with it (ex. Miscellaneousaurus + 1 = Level 2 Monster). (x3) Babycerasaurus – Can Special Summon Level 4 or less Dinosaur Monster from Deck after destroyed. Can be destroyed by Animadorned, Souleating Oviraptor, Ultimate Conductor Tyranno, Scrap Raptor, or Lost World.

– Can Special Summon Level 4 or less Dinosaur Monster from Deck after destroyed. Can be destroyed by Animadorned, Souleating Oviraptor, Ultimate Conductor Tyranno, Scrap Raptor, or Lost World. (x2) Souleating Oviraptor – Adds one Dinosaur to hand when Normal or Special Summoned. Can also destroy one Level 4 or lower Dinosaur on field per turn.

– Adds one Dinosaur to hand when Normal or Special Summoned. Can also destroy one Level 4 or lower Dinosaur on field per turn. (x2) Ultimate Conductor Tyranno – 3500 ATK Monster that can be Special Summoned either by banishing two Dinosaurs, or through Double Evolution Pill. Can also shut down Xyz, Link, or Synchro Summons by opponent’s via secondary effect.

– 3500 ATK Monster that can be Special Summoned either by banishing two Dinosaurs, or through Double Evolution Pill. Can also shut down Xyz, Link, or Synchro Summons by opponent’s via secondary effect. (x2) Scrap Raptor – Level 4 Dinosaur Tuner that can be used to pop cards, and extend combos through either Scrap Wyvern or Borreload Savage Dragon.

– Level 4 Dinosaur Tuner that can be used to pop cards, and extend combos through either Scrap Wyvern or Borreload Savage Dragon. (x1) Scrap Chimera – Used in conjunction with Scrap Raptor.

– Used in conjunction with Scrap Raptor. (x1) Petiterandon – Additional destroy option alongside Babycerasaurus. Should only be destroyed if in hand and Baby is not available.

– Additional destroy option alongside Babycerasaurus. Should only be destroyed if in hand and Baby is not available. (x1) Giant Rex – 2000 ATK beater that gains ATK equal to 200 x number of Dinosaurs banished. Can be Special Summoned when banished, either through Miscellaneousaurus or Double Evolution Pill.

– 2000 ATK beater that gains ATK equal to 200 x number of Dinosaurs banished. Can be Special Summoned when banished, either through Miscellaneousaurus or Double Evolution Pill. (x1) Dinowrestler Pankratops – 2600 ATK Monster that can Special Summoned from hand when opponent has more Monster on field than you. Can also pop one Monster on field.

– 2600 ATK Monster that can Special Summoned from hand when opponent has more Monster on field than you. Can also pop one Monster on field. (x1) Dinowrestler Systegosaur (optional) – Can be run if no Scrap Monsters are used. Can search for Pankratops when Special Summoned.

Because of this deck’s Special Summon ability, Dinosaurs can swarm the field at will. Combined with Miscellaneousaurus, the combos can go relatively uninterrupted in most cases, and has a high probability of OTKing (one turn kill) the opposition if the field is set up in a favorable manner.

In most cases, you’ll want to start with Miscellaneousaurus, and Babycerasaurus. This allows for the Special Summon of Animadorned, and begin the process of destroying other cards, and Special Summoning into the boss Monster: Ultimate Conductor Tyranno.

We should note that because this deck likes to go second, pack a sufficient amount of handtraps. Cards like Maxx “C”, Droll & Lock Bird, and Ash Blossom all disrupt opposing players’ combos, so we can’t emphasize those enough.

Spells

Now, let’s go over the Spells:

(x3) Pot of Prosperity – Best “Pot” card to use with this deck. Requires banishing of Extra Deck Monsters, but can add one copy of either three or six excavated cards on top of deck.

– Best “Pot” card to use with this deck. Requires banishing of Extra Deck Monsters, but can add one copy of either three or six excavated cards on top of deck. (x3) Fossil Dig – Searches for Level 6 or lower Dinosaur Monster. Used primarily to search for either Misc or Babycerasaurus.

– Searches for Level 6 or lower Dinosaur Monster. Used primarily to search for either Misc or Babycerasaurus. (x2-x3) Lost World – Field Spell that lowers non-Dinosaur ATK/DEF stats by 500. When a Dinosaur is Normal and/or Special Summoned, it adds one Normal Dinosaur Token to opponent’s field. Token can be used as protection, as it prevents opponent from targeting cards except it, and can be popped and protected to destroy Baby from deck.

– Field Spell that lowers non-Dinosaur ATK/DEF stats by 500. When a Dinosaur is Normal and/or Special Summoned, it adds one Normal Dinosaur Token to opponent’s field. Token can be used as protection, as it prevents opponent from targeting cards except it, and can be popped and protected to destroy Baby from deck. (x1-x3) Lightning Storm – Very good for this deck, since it prefers to go second. Destroys Attack Position or Spell/Trap Cards from opponent’s side of field. Must possess no face-up cards to activate.

– Very good for this deck, since it prefers to go second. Destroys Attack Position or Spell/Trap Cards from opponent’s side of field. Must possess no face-up cards to activate. (x2) Double Evolution Pill – Banished one non-Dinosaur and one Dinosaur Monster from GY or hand to summon Level 7 or higher Dino (either Pankrotops or Tyranno, in this case). Can banish Giant Rex, plus handtraps or non-Dinosaur Link Monster like Linkuriboh.

– Banished one non-Dinosaur and one Dinosaur Monster from GY or hand to summon Level 7 or higher Dino (either Pankrotops or Tyranno, in this case). Can banish Giant Rex, plus handtraps or non-Dinosaur Link Monster like Linkuriboh. (x2) Called by the Grave – Banishes Monster from opponent’s GY and negates its effects. Mainly used to negate handtraps.

– Banishes Monster from opponent’s GY and negates its effects. Mainly used to negate handtraps. (x1-x2) Twin Twisters (optional) – Can destroy up to two Spell/Trap cards. Handles Spells/Traps, much like Lightning Storm.

(optional) – Can destroy up to two Spell/Trap cards. Handles Spells/Traps, much like Lightning Storm. (x1) Raigeki (optional) – Staple Spell that destroys all Monsters on opponent’s side on field.

(optional) – Staple Spell that destroys all Monsters on opponent’s side on field. (x1) Harpie’s Feather Duster (optional) – Staple Spell that destroys all Spells/Traps on opponent’s side on field. Can be used in lieu of Lightning Storm.

The Spells used for this deck are mainly used to build board advantage. Fossil Dig is the most important card here, as it’s used as a near-blanket searcher for the deck. Pot of Prosperity can be used in congruence with Fossil Dig. Meanwhile, Called by the Grave, Lightning Storm, and Harpie’s Feather Duster are all options that can be used to blow up the opponent’s board.

Traps

Because this is a fast-paced deck, Trap Cards don’t make a whole lot of sense in this kind of build. Unless you want to splash an Infinite Impermanence in, feel free to skip out on the Traps.

Extra Deck

Here’s a look at the Extra Deck options:

(x1) Borreload Savage Dragon – 3000 ATK Synchro Monster than can be Summoned with Scrap Raptor and Chimera. Can negate effects while Borreload Counters on it.

– 3000 ATK Synchro Monster than can be Summoned with Scrap Raptor and Chimera. Can negate effects while Borreload Counters on it. (x1) Evolzar Dolkka – Rank 4 Xyz Monster that can be summoned with Two Level 4 Dinosaurs. Can negate Monster effects at cost of one attached material.

– Rank 4 Xyz Monster that can be summoned with Two Level 4 Dinosaurs. Can negate Monster effects at cost of one attached material. (x1) Evolzar Laggia – Sam deal as Dolkka, but just with Spells and Traps.

– Sam deal as Dolkka, but just with Spells and Traps. (x1) Abyss Dweller – Rank 4 Xyz Monster that can shut down opponent’s Monster effects in GY.

– Rank 4 Xyz Monster that can shut down opponent’s Monster effects in GY. (x1) Number 60: Dugares the Timeless – Rank 4 Xyz Monster that adds more drawing power.

– Rank 4 Xyz Monster that adds more drawing power. (x1) Divine Arsenal AA ZEUS – Sky Thunder – ZEUS is more optional than needed, but can be used as beater.

– ZEUS is more optional than needed, but can be used as beater. (x1) Linkuriboh – Can be used to stall, plus as material for Double Evolution Pill.

– Can be used to stall, plus as material for Double Evolution Pill. (x1) Secure Gardna – Can be used to add Linkuriboh to GY, plus add protection.

– Can be used to add Linkuriboh to GY, plus add protection. (x1) Pentestag – Link 2 that allows co-linked Monster (hint: Ultimate Conductor Tyranno) to due piercing damage to Defense Position Monsters.

– Link 2 that allows co-linked Monster (hint: Ultimate Conductor Tyranno) to due piercing damage to Defense Position Monsters. (x1) Scrap Wyvern – Link 2 used in consultation with Scrap Raptor and Chimera. Can pop cards, plus Special Summon Raptor from GY, and add Chimera to hand. Good card to have when going first, as it can be used to set up for Apollusa.

– Link 2 used in consultation with Scrap Raptor and Chimera. Can pop cards, plus Special Summon Raptor from GY, and add Chimera to hand. Good card to have when going first, as it can be used to set up for Apollusa. (x1) Knightmare Cerberus – Link 2 Monster that can destroy one Special Summoned monster on field.

– Link 2 Monster that can destroy one Special Summoned monster on field. (x1) Knightmare Phoenix – Link 2 Monster that can destroy one Spell/Trap on field.

– Link 2 Monster that can destroy one Spell/Trap on field. (x1) Knightmare Unicorn – Link 3 Monster that can target one card on field and shuffle it in deck.

– Link 3 Monster that can target one card on field and shuffle it in deck. (x1) Selene, Queen of the Magicians – Link 3 that can be used if Droll & Lock Bird is in deck. Otherwise, can be ignored in favor of something else, such as Decode Talker.

– Link 3 that can be used if Droll & Lock Bird is in deck. Otherwise, can be ignored in favor of something else, such as Decode Talker. (x1) Apollusa, Bow of the Goddess – Link 4 Monster that acts as a major Floodgate thanks to its negation ability. Should be summoned, if possible, should you go first.

– Link 4 Monster that acts as a major Floodgate thanks to its negation ability. Should be summoned, if possible, should you go first. (x1) Accesscode Talker – Link 4 Monster that should be Special Summoned with Link 3 Monster, as it can raise Accesscode’s ATK to as high as 6300. Can also pop cards on opponent’s side of field.

The Extra Deck Monsters are mainly used in support, but can be used as alternate win conditions. Ideally, a Dolkka or Laggia should be used in conjunction with Tyranno, while Borreload can be used as an additional negate option should you have Raptor and Chimera on the field. Alternatively, Accesscode Talker can help with taking down big beaters, if necessary.

Dinosaurs might look deceiving at first, but be very careful should you face this deck. This build has a ton of firepower, and a variety of combos available. Don’t sleep on Dinosaurs.