Zenith: The Last City starting classes and roles explained

Like most MMOs, Zenith: The Last City has all players pick a class before getting into the game. Not only do you need to choose your class, but you also need to pick a role, something that will define your character for the rest of your playthrough. This guide explains what each of these classes and roles means so you can make an informed decision.

All starting classes in Zenith: The Last City

Blade Master : Dual wields blades to strike and block swiftly, prefering to engage in close combat. This class gives you two swords to fight enemies with, meaning you’re going to be getting stuck into every fight you encounter.

: Dual wields blades to strike and block swiftly, prefering to engage in close combat. This class gives you two swords to fight enemies with, meaning you’re going to be getting stuck into every fight you encounter. Essence Mage: Masters of channeling latent essense energy, Essense Mages use launchers and spells to destroy enemies from afar. You’ll have access to weapons that fire projectiles as well as spells that you can blast at enemies from a distance.

There is effectively one choice to make with these classes. You can either be a melee character that attacks up close with swords or a mage that uses spells to command the battlefield. It’s messier when you fight with swords but more exciting than with spells.

All starting roles in Zenith: The Last City

Your character’s role defines the type of skills they’ll be learning and how they behave in battle. You should make this choice to coincide with your preference for playing other games.

DPS : Become a whirling mess of destruction, causing more damage and mayhem. This role requires you to get stuck in and deal damage to all the enemis, particularly bosses.

: Become a whirling mess of destruction, causing more damage and mayhem. This role requires you to get stuck in and deal damage to all the enemis, particularly bosses. Support : Use helpful buffs and powerful hexes to turn the tide of battle. This class stays back a lot more, working to heal friends and give them a boost to defense or strength when needed.

: Use helpful buffs and powerful hexes to turn the tide of battle. This class stays back a lot more, working to heal friends and give them a boost to defense or strength when needed. Tank: Absorb blows to protect their party memebers from harm. This class taunts enemies and takes their hits. You’ll need to be buffed and create space for the DPS class to destroy the bosses that come for you.

If you’re a strategist who deals the most damage at all times, the DPS class is suitable for you, while the Support class is perfect for those that like to keep everyone alive in battle. Of course, anyone can be a Tank, but you need to remember that it’s not all about you dealing damage. It’s about you taking it.