Zenith: The Last City is similar to Genshin Impact and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in that you can climb anything. While a few dedicated VR climbing games have been released in the past, being able to climb around a vast world with other players in a VR MMO is a unique experience that you’ll want to try as soon as you start. This guide explains how to climb in Zenith: The Last City.

How to climb any surface in Zenith: The Last City

Climbing in Zenith: The Last City is simple once you know how. First, you need to walk up to a wall, pillar, tree, or anything else that’s tall and use your controllers to grab the wall. You grab the wall by reaching out to the wall and pulling the interaction trigger on your controller.

Once you’ve grabbed the wall, you can move the hand that’s holding it down to lift yourself up. Then, grab the wall with your free hand and repeat the process in a climbing movement. This will see you ascend the surface you’re holding until you reach the top. You can move around on any surface that you’re climbing with ease. If you come across an obstacle, climbing is the easiest way to get around it. You can even grab railing and vault over it using this climbing mechanic if you want to get to a new area quickly.