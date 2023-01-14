Will Hogwarts Legacy be on Xbox Game Pass? Answered

Hogwarts Legacy will have players dive into the wizarding world of the Harry Potter books. Players will be able to cast spells, join houses, and do many more things when this RPG releases on February 10. But, not all players are looking to buy a fully-priced game. As such, they look towards various subscription services like Xbox Game Pass, where they get access to a huge catalog of games on PC and console, including new releases. So, they might wonder whether Hogwarts Legacy will be coming to the Game Pass service.

Related: Can you play Hogwarts Legacy on Steam Deck? Answered

Will Hogwarts Legacy be available on Game Pass at launch?

Unfortunately Hogwarts Legacy will not be available on the Xbox Game Pass service at launch. The developer Avalanche Games and the publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment haven’t indicated anything about whether the game could be available on subscription services. So, players have no choice but to purchase the game at full price. But, that doesn’t mean that game won’t appear on the service in the future.

Related: Hogwarts Legacy PC requirements: Minimum and recommended specs

Games published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have appeared on Xbox Game Pass in the past including Mortal Kombat 11, Injustice 2, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Though Mortal Kombat 11 and Injustice 2 were added a few years after their official releases, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was added eight months after it was released. So, there is a high chance Hogwarts Legacy could be added to the service. Though it is unlikely that it will be added within a year of its release since it is a huge title for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. So, players will have to wait for quite some time for the game’s arrival on the subscription service.

Hogwarts Legacy is set for release on February 10 on the Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.