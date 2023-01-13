Can you play Hogwarts Legacy on Steam Deck? Answered

Valve’s Steam Deck has provided players with a convenient way to play their favorite games in the Steam Library on the go, but not all Steam games are compatible with the handheld device. Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world game set in the world of Harry Potter, and fans want to know if the title will be playable on the Steam Deck. Fortunately, we have confirmation if the Harry Potter title can be played on the Steam Deck.

Is Hogwarts Legacy compatible with the Steam Deck?

Twitter user David M. Kelly posted a comment under a Hogwarts Legacy tweet, asking if the title will be supported on the Steam Deck. The WB Games Support Twitter account responded to Kelly, citing that it has reached out to the Hogwarts Legacy team and can confirm that the game will be Steam Deck verified on launch. This news will undoubtedly come as a relief to many players like Kelly, who pre-ordered the title on the Steam store.

Hello again, David! We reached out to the Hogwarts Legacy team for you and were able to confirm that the game WILL be Steam Deck verified on launch. We hope this helps with your decision! Take care. — WB Games Support (@WBGamesSupport) January 12, 2023

With Hogwarts Legacy verified at launch, the game should work on the Steam Deck without any trouble or tweaking. There are four categories of Steam Deck compatibility — verified, playable, unsupported, and unknown. Verified means the game works as intended on the Steam Deck and should play just as well on the device as on a PC. Playable means the game works on the Steam Deck but likely has some bugs or glitches that prevent it from being an ideal playtime. Unsupported means the game cannot play on the Steam Deck, and unknown means the game hasn’t been tested to see if it’s compatible yet.

Hogwarts Legacy is an action, role-playing game where you play as a student in the prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Your goal is to attend classes, meet new friends, and uncover plots with the Professors that could endanger the balance of the Wizardly world. Though the Harry Potter franchise continues to face the shadow cast by the original author’s controversy, the developers are pushing forward with the game. The game features a stacked cast of voice actors, including famous English actor Simon Pegg.