$11 billion was spent on gaming in Germany in 2021, up 17% on 2020

It has been revealed that around $11 billion was spent on gaming in Germany in 2021, which is an increase of 17% compared to 2020. The gaming market in Germany has grown, with players spending $6 billion (over half of the year’s gaming spend total) on games, hardware, and online services.

According to GI.biz, of the $11 billion spent on gaming in Germany throughout 2021, “sales from games, games hardware, and charges for online services generated $6 billion.” This represents a sales revenue growth of 19% year-over-year. $4 billion of the eleven was spent on hardware, showing a growth of “18% when compared to 2020.”

PC appears to be the dominant gaming market in Germany, with a whopping $1.6 billion being spent on PC accessories alone, an increase of 22% compared with 2020. Console accessories meanwhile sold for a total of $332 million. Again, though, this represents growth in Germany, an 11% increase on the year before. Online gaming service fees, presumably including the likes of Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, and Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions, increased over 2020, too, growing “4% to a total $783 million.”

The continued presence of the pandemic in Germany throughout 2021 could have given rise to gaming spending, with people looking for new hobbies during lockdowns and stressful periods. The slow increase in the availability of the Xbox Series X/S in particular, which eventually led to the console outselling the PS5 in Europe for the first time in February in Europe, could have bumped hardware sales up. Whatever the reason, though, Germany grew as a gaming market in 2021.