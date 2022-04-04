343 Industries shares details on Halo Infinite Season 2 updates

With Halo Infinite Season 1 coming to close over the next month or so, developer 343 Industries has posted an update on what players can expect moving forward. Specifically, some of the changes and updates coming in Season 2 have been shared, and they could revolutionize the experience for fans.

Halo Infinite Season 2 will launch on May 3, bringing with it a host of changes. No stone has been left unturned, meaning most grievances that players had with Season 1 should have been addressed somehow with this second season.

For example, the ability to hear an opponent’s shield recharge has been tweaked so that it doesn’t give away your position. Some audio from the campaign has also been altered to make for a more pleasant experience.

The new multiplayer map, Catalyst, will be added to the roster on day one. King of the Hill and Attrition will be included in multiplayer playlists. In the latter, you’ll be able to move immediately after spawning. Additionally, the new Big Team Battle map, Breaker, will also be added to playlists from day one.

As you can see in the initial update notes, many changes have been made across the board to extend the overall multiplayer experience and make it feel fairer. A decrease in weapon damage in general by 10% will likely cause an uproar among some fans. Still, everything 343 Industries has shared seems to indicate that it’s listened to fans and is trying to make good on the ongoing Halo Infinite experience.