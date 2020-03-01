Final Fantasy VII Remake Scenario Writer Disappointed About Demo Leaks

Scenario writer Kazushige Nojima has expressed on Twitter all his disappointment about Final Fantasy VII Remake demo leaks.

Over the previous hours, the Internet has witnessed strong leaks due to a demo of the remake being released by mistake on PlayStation Store. That demo was datamined, allowing users to learn more about new elements added to the remake, more characters' design, and even the ending of the first episode.

Of course, all these components were being kept under wraps for a reason, and Square Enix's stuff was really saddened by the news of those leaks, basically revealing way too many secrets of the new Final Fantasy VII to the fans.

Nojima took to Twitter to share that "seeing everything getting leaked after so much work is making my stomach hurt," not hiding at all the sensations he felt when looking at all that material popping up on the Internet out of nowhere.

Luckily enough, reactions on social media were so warm that the script writer returned to Twitter a few hours later, and told his followers "thank you wonderful people. I was healed. good night," just before going to sleep.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is releasing on March 3, 2020 for PlayStation 4. A demo has not been announced yet, but aforementioned leaks lead us to think that it could be coming in the next couple months or at least before day one.

リークって、ほんといろんなもの踏みにじってくれるよな。 — Kazushige Nojima (@sgwr1) January 2, 2020

