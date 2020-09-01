Pokémon Home Will Release in February 2020

Pokémon Home will be releasing next month, according to Nintendo, who made the announcement during today's Pokémon Direct presentation. While no exact date was given, this will be welcome news to Pokémon fans.

Pokémon Home will allow players to store Pokémon from games like Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee, Pokémon Sword and Shield, and Pokémon GO. While players will also be able to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Home to Sword and Shield, this function will be limited to just the Pokémon that appear in the game's Pokédex.

Until now, the only thing known about a potential release window was that Pokémon Home would arrive in early 2020. The service seems to be designed to replace Pokémon Bank, so we expect it to have a similar price point at $4.99 annually. Or it could potentially be bundled in with the price of Nintendo's Switch Online service, which runs $3.99 per month, or $19.99 per year.

One area where Pokémon Home should be more appealing for players than Pokémon Bank is that they can access Home from their mobile devices. This means quickly being able to move your Pokémon while on the go, instead of needing to be at your console to do so.

Pokémon Home will also work for all the new Pokémon that will be arriving in Sword and Shield with the recently announced expansion pass. The expansion pass will introduce two new areas, The Crown Tundra and the Isle of Armor, along with 200 new Pokémon that are not currently in Sword and Shield.

