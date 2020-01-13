PS5 Reportedly Launching with Next-Gen Exclusive Games

According to Kotaku reporter Jason Schreier, PS5 will have exclusive next-gen games when it launches later this year.

If this comes true, Sony would be going for a completely different strategy compared to Microsoft. Xbox Series X's library will feature cross-gen for at least one year, as revealed in a recent interview by Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty.

"I’ve heard some of the PS5 launch titles," Schreier said during the latest Kotaku Splitscreen podcast. "I won’t say them yet as I probably will want to some kind of report on that stuff for the future. But those will be on PS5 only."

The move is consistent with Sony's strategy to have a faster transition over PlayStation 5 in comparison with previous generations, where it took a little longer to have consumers moving from a current-gen console to a new one.

Microsoft has instead been promoting the concept of ecosystem and blurring the lines between generations and devices for the last few years. An excellent example of that is Halo Infinite launching at Xbox Series X's day one but also being available day and date on Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

"As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices," Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty told MCV last year at X019.

"We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content."

This is what Microsoft has been pushing as 'forward compatibility,' a particular case where Xbox One is capable of running next-generation games and is not limiting anymore to backwards compatibility, meaning the ability to handle titles from previous generations.

Sony has yet to reveal its full plans for backwards compatibility, but we do know that PlayStation 5 will be able to run PS4 games at the very least. At the time being, it is unknown whether PlayStation 4 games run on the newest hardware will feature some improvement or will be emulated.

