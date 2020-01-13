Analyst Daniel Ahmad has debunked the most recent Assassin's Creed Ragnarok rumors. According to information at his disposal, those supposed leaks have been "incorrect."

"Some of the details are right," Ahmad, who goes by the name of ZhugeEX on Resetera, said. "Like improved combat or whatever. But in general, they’re not that accurate."

He further revealed that the next Assassin's Creed game is "not even called Ragnarok." That name, which has been used thus far in leaks and rumors involving the follow up to Assassin's Creed Odyssey, could have been entirely made up by someone on the Internet.

The rumors about an Assassin's Creed game based on Vikings have started from Kotaku. Reporter Jason Schreier, with an excellent track record, when it comes to leaks about Ubisoft's library, found out that a title about that particular age and location was being developed (and even teased in The Division 2).

"A few months before this teaser emerged, Kotaku learned from two independent sources familiar with the game that 2020's Assassin’s Creed, code-named Kingdom, does indeed star Vikings," said Schreier in his report back in April. "We don’t know much else about the game."

It could be true that the Kingdom moniker has been used as a codename in the development stage and that Vikings are indeed a focus in the game. All the additional information coming from Reddit (involving a return of 4-player co-op, among other things) should not be considered reliable, it seems.

Rumors have also been pointing out that the latest in the Assassin's Creed saga might be announced at a PS5 reveal event in February but, at this stage and looking at what Ahmad has just shared, it seems that won't truly happen.

